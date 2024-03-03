My desire is to see a united, prosperous Plateau- Mutfwang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has stated that his desired as a chief servant of the state is to always see a more united and prosperous Plateau devoid of segregation on basis of ethnicity or religion affiliation.

Governor Mutfwang said Plateau has been destined to bring Nigeria to the side of glory considering the huge human resource and endowment the state has.

He made the prophesy Sunday in during the reopening, rededication and commissioning of the Plateau State Government House Chapel of grace and unveiling of chaplain, Rev. Benjamin Nafabo.

Recall the chapel of grace Government House Rayfield which is an interdenominational worship center in the state was established by former Governor Joshua Dariye.

Governor Mutfwang explained the reason why activities is not pick up in earnest at the chapel ever since assumption of office because they intended to bring a physical changes in the edifice and its surrounding.

“Today marks a new beginning of bringing Plateau to the place of glory. The chapel would remained a means of uniting Christians in the State. Therefore, the time has come for us to forgive and embrace one another for a better Plateau.

“We will allowed all the gifts that God blessed the State with to come to manifestation for the purpose of development. My desired is to see a united and prosperous Plateau, I am persuaded that would feed Nigeria in no distant time…”

Guest preacher, Brother Gbile Akanni made a prophecy that God is on the business of changing the narrative of Plateau for good.

He extolled those in leadership positions to be fairness, faithfully and be role model to present and future generations as they seek the face of God.

The president of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya installed Rev. Benjamin Nadabo as a chaplain of the Government House chapel, Rayfield.

Rev.Panya who is CAN National vice chairman and chairman head of denominations Plateau state, while aking his Biblical reading from the book of Psalms 24, charged Rev. Nadabo to discharge his responsibilities in accordance with the ordinance of God.