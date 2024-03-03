Soludo’s wife launches healthy living clubs in 325 primary schools

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

First lady of Anambra State and Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has reportedly launched no fewer than 325 healthy living clubs in the State.

The governor’s wife also inaugurated head teachers as Healthy Living Champions, while teachers who majored in Physical Health Education or related courses, who will lead the Healthy living clubs in the schools across the state, were inaugurated as ambassadors.

Inaugurating the school clubs at the headquarters of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) in Awka, state capital, Mrs Soludo said the day was very significant as it marked the beginning of a renewed dream driven by immense passion, saying the volunteers were taking up the responsibility to serve humanity.

She explained further that the teachers have been selected because they bear a mark of hard work and dedication, noting that Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo is a product of deep passion, aimed at achieving a culture of health consciousness and a mindset of change.

She reminded the teachers that a lot of faith and trust have been put in them, encouraging them to take up the duty with great commitment, to groom the children in line with the standards of the movement.

The governor’s wife also announced the launch of the Healthy Living Garden Competition, a termly challenge across all schools where the Healthy Living cluster is domiciled.

She explained that the competition originated from the goal to give both primary and post primary school students who are members of the school clubs, an avenue to appreciate agriculture, self-sufficiency, and hard work.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Chairman of ASUBEB, Dr Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi, reminded the teachers that being ambassadors required leading inspiring and model lives for the younger people to emulate.

Dr. Nwadinobi commended the wife of the governor, for championing the initiative, saying that it is reflective of her genuine desire to start early to equip the children with life-long survival skills that will help them live healthy adult lives and contribute to the welfare and development of the society.

In his remarks, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said that through the Healthy Living initiative, the governor’s wife iwas grooming a generation of young people who were conscious of how they live their lives.

Highlight on the occasion was distribution of 330 fully-equipped first aid kits to the various schools whose teachers were selected as ambassadors.

Present to Grace the occasion were the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Felix Odimegwu,, that of Industry, Mr Christian Udechuwku, among others.