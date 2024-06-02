Wife kills husband over alleged infidelity in Ondo Community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Tragedy struck in the University town of Akungba-Akoko in Ondo State as a prominent young man identified as Mr Seidu Jamiu, was reportedly killed by her wife, Omolara Oluwakemi, over alleged promiscuity.

An elder from Ibaka community of Akungba-Akoko, who is also the Seriki Musumi of the town, Chief Olu Awesu, said they were called upon to come and see the unconscious Jamiu in his pool of blood after the wife has used pestle to smash his head while asleep.

Awesu noted that there was a misunderstanding on infidelity between the couple.

The deceased was reportedly rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Police in Akungba-Akoko have arrested Omolara and the case had been referred to Police headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Sympathizers were said to have stormed the deceased house where he was described as a passionate man, who took care of the wife to the best of his ability to the extent of buying her a car and beautiful house.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, said the deceased’s wife reported at the police station in the morning that some people killed her husband in the midnight on Saturday.

She, however, could not confirm the allegation that the wife murdered the deceased,saying the wife was the complainant of the incident.

The Police Spokesman also said no arrest had been made on the matter as at the time of confirming the report.

According to her, “I can not confirm that the victim’s wife killed him because it was the woman that reported the matter at police station”.

She, however, said no arrest has been made as at press time, adding that investigation had begun on the matter.

