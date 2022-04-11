Wife accuses pastor hubby of defiling  daughter  13 , in Lagos

By Patience Ogbo.

A Lagos based pastor Taiwo Samuel Olaoye, is undergoing investigation at the Lagos state criminal investigation department SCID Panti Yaba over allegations that he has been defiling his 13 years old daughter and assaulting his wife.

Theresa Taiwo-Olaoye the wife of a pastor has raised the alarm on the alleged sexual abuse and subsequent abduction of their 13 years old daughter, iallegedly by her husband and the father of the girl Pastor Taiwo Samuel Olaoye.

It was gathered that the child with special needs… a mild case of Cerebral Palsy, hence, her dependence to certain extent her mother said

Police sources said Mrs. Theresa Taiwo-Olaoye while narrating the alleged defilement of her special need daughter to the Auntlanda Bethel foundation and the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network ( ACVPN) said ” I noticed some level of unusual attachment of Oluwatimilehin’s father, to their daughter, when she was about 6-7 years old; such attachments as father bathing naked with his daughter. This continued even as she attained puberty, at this time, the father baths Timilehin and he equally shaves her pubic hair, till she started menstruating. Every attempt I made to make him see reasons with her and to stop him from these actions, yielded no result. In order to stop him, I went further to make reports to several agencies, to rescue my daughter from her father. On January 2021,I reported twice to Citizens Mediation Centre – under the Ministry of Justice, Ikorodu, OPD office Ikorodu Courts, Welfare office – under the Lagos State Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development, Ita Elewa office, Ikorodu, Community Women’s Rights Foundation, Lagos State Child Protection Network, DSVRA… several letters were served and calls made, but he never responded to any. And anytime he is served a letter from any of the agencies, he will leave the house for months without coming back, until the heat cools off; only for him to come back and resumed his abuse on their daughter”.

Mrs. Olaoye it was gathered was given a letter to Health Centre Ikorodu to take Oluwatimilehin for Medical Examinations, but her father bluntly refused.

She stated ” On February 7, 2022, Oluwatimilehim was stack naked, her father, Taiwo Olusegun Samuel Olaoye on his boxer briefs, bathing her. I took some shots, using her phone, to serve as evidence of his abuse. However, he overpowered me took the phone from me and beatme up On his instructions, the driver, Yemi Abejide, carried Oluwatimilehim while she was still fully naked and ran into the church bus, Taiwo’s younger sister, Tunrayo Olaoye, ran along and they all drove off…and their whereabout has been unknown since then”.

It was gathered that Mrs. Olaoye received an invitation to appear at the Human Right Resource Center, Command Headquarters, on March 10, 2022, for fact-finding on a case before them. She could not make it to the meeting because she received the letter late on the same day. She was given another invitation for March 14, 2022.

It was gathered that Mrs. Olaoye approached Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, with her complaint, on March 11, 2022, requesting that they intervened in rescuing her daughter.

A petition was raised against Taiwo Samuel Olaoye, for sexual abuse of a minor, child abduction and domestic violence. The petition was approved on the same day, March 11, 2022.

permission to track Taiwo Samuel Olaoye’s phone, and got his location was also effected.

ACVPN said ” On Monday, March 14, 2022, Aunt Landa, accompanied Theresa to Command Headquarters Ikeja, due to a petition raised against her by Taiwo Samuel Olaoye.

OC Gender SCID Panti CSP Margaret Ighodalo, called the OC Human Rights, Command Headquarters, briefing her on the petition against Taiwo Samuel Olaoye at SCID Panti. OC Human Rights agreed that Taiwo would be handed over to Panti, and instructed her 2IC accordingly; hence, an officer was sent from SCID Panti to bring Taiwo in. However, the 2IC to the OC Human Rights refused to hand over Taiwo to Panti, her excused being that the instructions given to her by the OC Human Rights were verbal, thst there is no signed written document to that effect. That was how Taiwo Samuel Olaoye was allowed to go home that day.

Another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, instructing Taiwo Samuel Olaoye to be present with Oluwatimilehin.

As instructed, all parties were available on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Oluwatimilehin Taiwo-Olaoye was taken to WARIF for medical examinations, but the doctor was not on seat.

The intention was to allow Oluwatimilehin go with her mother or keep her with Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation on that Wednesday, March 16, till Friday, March 18, 2022, when the doctor will be available for the medical examinations. However, the 2 IC to OC Gender, Command Headquarters called OC Gender, SCID Panti, reporting that the lawyers to Taiwo Samuel Olaoye were alleging that OC Gender SCID wants to tamper with Oluwatimilehin, so that the medical examinations results will prove positive for sexual abuse.

Hence, another medical examinations paper was issued from Panti, to take Oluwatimilehin to Mirabel Centre Ikeja General Hospital, Thursday, March 18, 2022, for the medical examinations, and Oluwatimilehin was released to Toyin Aro, instructing her to be in SCID Panti by 8:00am with Oluwatimilehin, so that they will proceed for the medical examinations at Mirabel Center.

Also, Taiwo Samuel Olaoye, Oluwatimilehin’s father, and Theresa Taiwo-Olaoye, Oluwatimilehin mother were also instructed to be around on the same day, for an interview with the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

As instructed, Theresa was present with her son, Segun, on Thursday, March 17, but Toyin Aro, Taiwo Samuel Olaoye and Oluwatimilehin did not show up.

Attempts to reach them on phone proved futile, as all their mobile phone numbers were unreachable. When finally Toyin Aro was reached via another number provided by Mrs. Helen Awah, she claimed that her lawyer called her late the previous night, instructing her to be at Command Headquarters the following day by 11:00am; that as at the time she sent the message, she was close to Command Headquarters, but her car was having issues.

However, till the close of work of the day, as reported by officers in Command Headquarters, they were not seen, Toyin, Taiwo and Oluwatimilehin… neither were they seen in SCID Panti.

Taiwo Samuel Olaoye got the case transferred to Gender Headquarters, the same day OC Gender SCID Panti was planning to serve a letter of invitation to Toyin Aro, at her place of work.

On March 28, 2022, Aunty Landa had a meeting with the OC Gender Command Headquarters, CSP Grace Agboola Ifidon, concerning the case of Oluwatimilehin Taiwo-Olaoye.

Theresa Taiwo-Olaoye was on ground with her son, Segun. However, Taiwo Samuel Olaoye, his lawyers, his sister-Toyin Aro,Lawyer s Oluwatimilehin, were not around; his lawyers claiming they had a court session.

The OC Gender promised to put in their best to bring Taiwo Samuel Olaoye in.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, the OC Gender, Command Headquarters, called that they are ready to move in on Taiwo and his sister harbouring him in her house, at Mowe Ogun state, the following day, being Saturday, April 2,2022… the team to be led by the 2IC to the OC Gender Command Headquarters, ASP Bimbo. The party was to take off by 7:00am on the said day.

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the 2IC was all by 7:00am as agreed, she said that the movement would no longer be as scheduled because there was no Investigation Activity for the movement, hence, the movement was cancelled.

On April 4, 2022, a meeting was scheduled with the Commissioner of Police, concerning the Oluwatimilehin Taiwo-Olaoye case. This meeting was arranged by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID Panti.

The CP expressed shock that the case was transferred from Gender SCID Panti to Command Headquarters, stating that he never requested for the case to be transferred. It was discovered that it was the DC Administration Command Headquarters, that requested for the transfer of the case, without the knowledge of the CP.

The CP instructed that the case be returned to SCID Panti.

According to Helen Awah, who is close to Taiwo Samuel Olaoye, Gender office Police Headquarters actually sent Oluwatimilehin to WARIF for medical examinations without our without interested parties knowledge, as the complainant on behalf of Theresa, Oluwatimilehin’s mother. Theresa was not also informed about this.

Reliable sources from Police Headquarters, informed us that a 3-man-committee is going be set up to handle this case, even though the case has been transferred to SCID as expected.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, an officer from D19 Section (Cybercrime Division) of the SCID, requested for the presence of Theresa Taiwo-Olaoye, and her son, Segun Taiwo-Olaoye, tomorrow, Friday, April 8, 2022.

All the parties have been invited for an interview with the DC, State CID, Panti, tomorrow, Friday, April 8, 2022, by 10:00am.