Recall Retired Security Officers To Tackle Insecurity, Afenifere Tells Buhari

……….Task Him On Need To Clean Up Mess In Nigeria

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to translate his vow to ‘clean up the mess in Nigeria’ into reality, urging him to recall retired security officers to tackle insecurity in the country.

The socio’politicsl organisation while referring to the comment made by the President, when he received the new Executive Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in his Aso Rock office, Abuja, on Friday, where he had restated this vow according to a statement signed by his media spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina to tackle insecurity.

Accirding to Afenifere, the President noted that having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a president, after losing three elections, hr has seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up.

In a press statement on Sunday signed by Afenifere national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the organization commended President Buhari for admitting that there are undesirable situations in Nigeria that need “to be cleaned up”.

Afenifere however, regretted that it took the President about seven years in office to appreciate ‘the mess’ that needs to be cleaned up in the country.

According Afenifere, by the virtue of various positions President Buhari held including being Head of State and the fact that he contested for the presidency before winning the fourth time, ought to make him to do far better than what Nigerians have gotten so far from his administration.

“Reports from the various parts of the country posted an unprecedented level of insecurity, direct attacks on security formations and camps of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as actual occupations of some areas by terrorists especially in the northern part of the country.

“The recent invasion of Kaduna airport and the attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train by terrorists are things that bring not just shame to the country, but engendered deadly fear in the hearts of an average Nigerian,” the statement noted.

The socio-political organisation stated that the level of insecurity was compounded by the unprecedented high cost of living, collapse of social welfare, malfunctioning infrastructure, high level of unemployment, crime and hopelessness.

“While it is noteworthy that President Buhari conceded that there is ‘mess’ that needs to be cleaned up, such expression ought to come from an in-coming administration and not from someone who has been in the saddle for about seven years – out of the maximum eight years that he can spend in the office.

“Since the efforts the administration has been making all these years have not yielded the desired fruits especially in the area of security, it is incumbent on the President to call on retired security officials to come and support those who are still in the service.

According to the organisation, those to be recalled should include the retired soldiers, police and security officers of various hues. State police should also be allowed forthwith.

“In the same vein, the federal government should make use of the abundant human resources with which the Almighty blessed this country by allowing knowledgeable Nigerians to have inputs into the running of the country.

“The present attitude of ‘we know it all’ as being exhibited by government officials cannot solve the problem which the President identified just as the intolerance to suggestions from well-meaning Nigerians on the part of government officials is at variance with the ‘accountability mantra’ that President affirmed while hosting the ICAN leadership on Friday,” Afenifere said