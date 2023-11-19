Why we launched “Maritime Labour Voice”, Adeyanju, MWUN PG

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

President-General of the Marit ime Workers Union of Nigeria ( MWUN),Comrade Adewale Adeyanju has cited the need to promote harmonious working environment which stimulates i ndustrial peace, as the primar y purpose for launching their in-house magazine,” Maritime Labour Voice “.

Adeyanju,who stated this durin g the unveiling of the maiden edition of the magazine at the Rockview Hotel,Apapa, Lagos on Wednesday,assured that it (magazine) would also represent the voice of the voi celess and to project alternat ive voices where necessary.

The colourful ceremony attract ed eminent personalities from all walks of life. They include Dr Taiwo Afolabi ( Chief launcher),Princess Vicky Haastrup,who chaired the event,Mohamned Bello-Koko, managing director, Nigeria Ports Authority, represented by Mrs Sarah Bala and legal luminary, Chief Osuala Nwagbara,among others.

Welcoming guests to the occasi on, the MWUN President,Adeyanj u said :” Today marks a new dawn in the accounts of our collective history as a union . Indeed, it signifies an end to months and months of collating, organizing and plan ning,meetings,interviews,event s,among others,which have been condensed into a compendi um–our maiden magazine, the “ Maritime Labour Voice”.

According to him,the magazine is the outcome of the collecti ve dream of leaders and members of MWUN.

Adeyanju lauded the contributi ons of employers and stakeholders to the stability and growth of the maritime sector, as well as the welfare of practitioners.

He observed that Nigeria is a maritime nation blessed with v aluable water resources that c ontribute immensely to the soc io -economic development of the country in terms of foods, mineral resources and marine transport.

Chairman of the occasion, Prin cess Vicky Haastrup commended the iniative by MWUN to publish a magazine,stating that it will enable industry stakeholders to understand the maritime workers better.

Haastrup congratulated MWUN fo r its immense contribution to the growth of the maritime sec tor, while also appreciating Comrade Adeyanju for his leadership approach to Collective Bargaining.

Managing Director of Nigeria P orts Authority, Mohammed Bello -Koko,who was represented by Mrs Sarah Bala,described the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry as a game changer in Nigeria as its importance cannot be overstressed.

While commending the efforts o f the union in publishing the magazine, Bello-Koko emphasize d on sustainable approaches and diligence, to keep the publication running.

In his paper titled “Marine an d Blue Economy: Its impact on Maritime Workers”, Chief Osual a Nwagbara,a legal practitione r,stated that the welfare of the maritime and shipping industry workers,must enjoy priority attention by all concerned, in the plans and programmes towards a functional Marine and Blue Eco nomy.

” The Marine and Blue Economy advocates the sustainable use of ocean resources for economi c growth, improved livelihoods and creation of jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem and green shipping.

“The maritime workers are key stakeholders in achieving this balance”, Nwagbara stated.