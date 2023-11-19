Deputy Gov. Pledges Administration’s Reciprocation Over Re-Election

Elizabeth Vincent,

yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has assured that the Prosperity Government of Governor Douye Diri would redouble its efforts at developing the State in the next four years.

Ewhrudjakpo gave the assurance when a delegation of the Chiefs, Elders and people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District paid him a congratulatory visit over his re-election as Deputy Governor in the just-concluded governorship polls.

Addressing the delegation at his residence in Government House, Yenagoa, said the prosperity administration would work harder to reciprocate the people’s overwhelming show of love and support in the November 11 election.

He stated that the best way to thank Bayelsans and all lovers of democracy for making Governor Diri’s re-election bid a reality is to ensure increased development, peace and security across the state.

While thanking the Elders and people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District for their unwavering support over the years, Senator Ewhrudjakpo acknowledged that he would not have attained his current political height without the various roles played by Governor Diri and Senator Seriake Dickson.

The Deputy Governor, who particularly thanked the Governor for picking him as his running mate for a second term, also appreciated all the leaders, members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for supporting the party into victory.

The State Number Two Citizen prayed God to give him and Governor Diri the courage and renewed vigour to pursue the common good of the people in the midst of challenges to make Bayelsa a better place.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Doubara Atasi, quoted him saying: “I’m happy you have gone to see my boss, our Governor, who is there for all of us and for me in particular. I’ve always said that it is a privilege and not my right to be picked as running mate.

“So, I remain grateful to the Governor for that. I also thank all our party leaders and all of you in our Senatorial District, who worked tirelessly to ensure my first and second nominations as a Deputy Governor candidate. I’m indebted to our district.

“On the victory we are all celebrating, we as a government cannot sufficiently thank Bayelsans and all the people God used in standing by us to do the right thing. Again, we are indebted to all of them, and so, we assure them that we would never disappoint them.

“I will maintain my loyalty to the Governor, the state and our senatorial district. We will continue to serve this state better, going forward. I believe there is always a room for improvement. So, we are going to improve on what we have done for about four years now”.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the delegation, the former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West at the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, lauded the Deputy Governor for being a good servant of the state and worthy son of the senatorial district.

Describing Senator Ewhrudjakpo as a loyal and supportive Deputy to Governor Diri, the lawmaker urged him to continue to give more dedicated and loyal service to the Governor and the state.

Senator Dickson said: “Just as we did a short while ago when we visited the Governor and his family at Sampou, we also congratulate you on your well deserved victory.

“On behalf of the elders and people of the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, we want to also thank you for being there for us. You have been a great representative of our senatorial district.

“We know and believe that you will not grow weary in the next four years. The Almighty God will strengthen you and be by you on all sides so that you will continue to support the Governor to deliver development and stability to our people”.

The former Governor reassured the Prosperity Administration of the continued support of the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District within the next four years.

Stakeholders of the senatorial district who were part of the delegation include, the member representing Sagbama Constituency Two in the State House of Assembly, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown; Acting PDP Caucus Chairman of the district, Hon. Fyneman Wilson; and the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Mr Stanley Braboke.

Others include the Caretaker Chairman of Ekeremor LGA, Mr Nemine Belemu, his Sagbama counterpart, Mr Richman Ndakwe, the Executive Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Chief Victor Okubonanabo, and traditional rulers, including the Amananaowei of Ofoni, His Royal Highness Auditor Onakpohor.