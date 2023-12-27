Why I embark on  trips – Kefas

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

Taraba state Governor Doctor Agbu Kefas has said that his reasons for going on trips outside the state is to attract investors to harness the rich natural and human endowment available in the state.

The Governor stated this, during the Christmas Service at CRCN LCC Wukari, Wukari local government, Taraba State.

“Taraba State is very rich in human resources, different types of people and religions.

“I don’t embark on trips outside the state for fun but to woo relevant investors in key areas to move the state forward in line with his moving forward mantra.

“If you sit down here as governor, nothing will come and meet you here.

“David told God ”Teach me to number my days”, so everybody’s days are numbered. So I use my own this way, because I don’t know when the Trumpet would sound. I want to leave this world fulfilled and nothing will stop me in Jesus’ name.

“My administration is committed to changing the narrative of the state and placing it on the pedestal of growth and development.

According to the Governor, it is through the spirit of unity and resilience that the state will have dominion over its challenges.

He made a case for high sense of kindness, compassion, love and togetherness in the Christmas period.

To the Youth indulging on illegal drugs and substance consumption, he said,

“It is my responsibility to redeem them and for that i have engaged the services of specialists to assist me in the task.

In his message, the Pastor in charged of CRCN LCC Wukari, Rev. Ishaya Yakubu Tsojon lauded Governor Agbu kefas for the successes his administration has recorded within few months.

Rev. Ishaya Yakubu Tsojon who spoke on the topic: Christmas Message, read from the book of Luke 2 : 8 – 11, describing Christmas as planned salvation work of God to redeem mankind.

The Church Service featured special prayers for Governor Agbu kefas, his wife and senator David Jimkuta among others.