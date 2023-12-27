Three Inmates Escape From Ogun Correctional Centre

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

ABEOKUTA – Three inmates of the Ijebu Ode Correctional Home in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have escaped from the facility.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Victor Oyeleke on Tuesday, confirmed the jailbreak.

Oyeleke disclosed that the incident happened early Saturday morning around 3 am.

He said, “Yes, it is confirmed, it happened in the early hours of Saturday morning around 3 am. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families.

“We are working together with other sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back”.

The three inmates were said to have scaled the fence and bolted away.

A statement from Ijebu Imushin Area Command of So-Safe Corps, which had since gone viral also confirmed the jailbreak.

The statement reads “The report reaching us now is that three prisoners escaped from the Ijebu-Ode Correctional Center whose names are, Hammed Adeboyejo who was convicted of Murder/Armed Robbery; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo was sentenced on Murder Casez while the third man, Oguntona Aliu was convicted of Sexual Offence, should in case you see any of them, quickly contact the office of So-Safe Corps Command closer to you, The Nigerian Police and any other Security Agency.”

When contacted, the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, however, said he knew nothing about the purported jailbreak and should therefore be discountenanced.

“I don’t know anything about it, so discountenanced it,” Ganzallo said.