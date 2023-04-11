Why Bayelsans Should Vote For The First Female Elected Governor — Albertine Doibo, Bayelsa State LP, Guber Aspirant

By Adekunle Adesuji

Governorship aspirant of Labour Party in Bayelsa state, Mrs Albertine Dobi has stated that she wants to become Governor of the state based on character, competence and capacity in order to enhance development in the state.

The Labour party Aspirant in an interview with newsmen said that Bayelsans should be open minded and embraced something new in the state.

According to her, I am bringing capacity, I’m bringing competence. I’ve been tried within my industry and I can bring all of that to bear, so I am running as a competent person, a competent human that can do as much as any person has done or is doing if not more.

She pointed out the contributions of women administrator in their various capacity like former Minister of Finance , Ngozi Okonjo-Iwella, former Acting Governor of Anambra state Virginia Etiaba, and Ms Arume Oteh and many other women.

The Governorship Aspirant said, ” I urge Bayelsans to look at the difference in gender and take advantage of the female gender. We have tried the men, we have experienced the men, we know what the men, we want something new, we want something different, we want a woman, we saw like you said, Virginia Etiaba, she did her bit, we have the Adamawa situation, we pray that it remains as we want it to be, a female governor, irrespective of which party.

“We have other female that have done so well and are doing so well. We have Okonjo Iweala we constantly boast of, we are proud of. We have Arume Oteh where she is now. So we have examples of women to look up as examples of women who have done and who would do things. So Bayelsans should be open-minded to want to try something new. If you say you want change, you want different type of governance, you want something totally new, and they you would want to try a female governor.”

She lamented about the environmental problem facing Bayelsa state and re-emphasised her capacity to change the narrative in the state with her wealth of the experience in private sector.

“Bayelsa is in a floodplain so to speak, it’s where the actuaries, the River Niger flows down into, so we have a peculiar terrain in Bayelsa that’s allows for flood, that does not mean that and Bayelsa must flood right and we need to work on our drainage, we need to work on the planning. Bayelsa has a master plan that has been put aside or that is not been followed, she submitted.