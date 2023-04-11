Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu congratulates Pa Ayo Adebanjo at 95, hails his contributions to progressive good governance

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated a leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on his 95th birthday.

Tinubu in a congratulatory message issued on Monday by one of his media aides, Tunde Rahman thanked God for the gift of longevity He granted Pa Adebanjo.

He praised Pa Adebanjo for his contributions to progressive politics and good governance in the country.

The elder statesman is one of the few remaining disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Asiwaju Tinubu noted with admiration Pa Adebanjo’s long years of consistency in fighting for good governance and social justice in Nigeria.

The President-elect particularly commended Pa Adebanjo for his leading role in the fight against military dictatorship, his pro-democracy struggles in NADECO and remarkable leadership within the Afenifere fold.

“I congratulate Baba Ayo Adebanjo on attaining 95 in good health. Baba is one of the few remaining disciples of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Papa Adebanjo has remained consistent in sustaining the ideals of progressive good governance and social justice.

“I salute his courage over the years and the useful role he has played in ensuring that Nigeria remains a strong, united and prosperous country.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant Baba more years so he can witness the dawn of a new era where the hopes of our people for a better, stronger, more secure and more prosperous Nigeria will not only be renewed but come to full realisation.

“I wish Baba Adebanjo good health, renewed strength and, above all, continued grace of God,” Rahman quoted Tinubu as saying.

