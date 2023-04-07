WHO celebrates 75th anniversary with free medical outreach in Bauchi

SELYA YARNAP – Bauchi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Bauchi state office, has organized a medical outreach program as part of activities commemorating it’s 75 years of existence and providing services to humanity in the state.

Head of Diseases Surveillance WHO Bauchi Office Dr. Musa Kim said the medical outreach is to ensure that everyone has access to medical care.

According to him, the free medical outreach services were targeted at the vulnerable members of the community, particularly women and children as well as the aged who cannot afford the cost of medical attention.

He added that WHO also serves the vulnerable by championing public transformative agenda for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all.

According to him, the commitment of WHO to ‘Health for All’ is hinged on the 1948 founding constitution that all humans are human and enshrined in ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages.

Under WHO’s triple billion goal, he said the world body is determined to ensure that a billion people benefit from universal health coverage, protect a billion more from health emergencies, and to further provide billions of people with better health and well-being.

He then highlighted some of WHO’s successes in Bauchi State, saying that the Organization has continued to provide technical support to the State Government in the areas of disease surveillance and outbreak response, routine immunization, PHC revitalizatio, and health systems strengthening.

Other areas of support according to Kim were in the areas of maternal, child and reproductive health, Malaria, HIV and TB control, and gender-based violence mitigation amongst other support.

The medical outreach program was conducted at the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), located inside the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi which was easily accessible by the surrounding community.

Services provided include eye screening, malaria diagnosis and treatment, hypertension, diabetes, and other maternal and child health issues.

In his address, Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Sabiu Abdu Gwallabe

Commended the WHO for supporting the state government adding that state is proud to associate with WHO and will continue to partner with them in all their future interventions.

He also assured that the state government will continue to partner with WHO in the area of disease surveillance and prevention as well as issues of immunization and other areas of partnership.

While addressing beneficiaries of the medical outreach service, he callied on them to take it with seriousness in order to benefit from the service.