Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2023 Chrism Mass held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos

By Peter
L-r...  Msgr Bernard Okodua; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; Msgr. Dr John Aniagwu. during the Chrism Mass held in Lagos on 6/4/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
From 2nd left  Msgr Bernard Okodua; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; Msgr. Dr. John Aniagwu and others.

Catholic  Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; (middle) standing blessing the parishioners who comes for their thanksgiving.

Catholic  Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; (middle) blessing the Chrism Oil.

Mr. John Darlington; (2nd left) in a front roll with other worshippers,

Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2023 Chrism Mass held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos.

Cross Section of a Catholic priest in a procession after the Chrism Mass at Holy  Cross Cathedral in  Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

