From 2nd left Msgr Bernard Okodua; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; Msgr. Dr. John Aniagwu and others.

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; (middle) standing blessing the parishioners who comes for their thanksgiving.

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; (middle) blessing the Chrism Oil.

Mr. John Darlington; (2nd left) in a front roll with other worshippers,

Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2023 Chrism Mass held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos.

Cross Section of a Catholic priest in a procession after the Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng