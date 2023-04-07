Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2023 Chrism Mass held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Apr 7, 2023 L-r... Msgr Bernard Okodua; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; Msgr. Dr John Aniagwu. during the Chrism Mass held in Lagos on 6/4/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. 11 Share From 2nd left Msgr Bernard Okodua; Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; Msgr. Dr. John Aniagwu and others. Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; (middle) standing blessing the parishioners who comes for their thanksgiving. Catholic Archbishop of Lagos His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins; (middle) blessing the Chrism Oil. Mr. John Darlington; (2nd left) in a front roll with other worshippers, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2023 Chrism Mass held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos. Cross Section of a Catholic priest in a procession after the Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2023 Chrism Mass held at Holy Cross Cathedral in LagosChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIChrism Mass.daily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest News 11 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.