Ajeromi gas explosion: Lagos govt assumes responsibility of victims medical bills

Lagos State Government has assumed full responsibility for the medical expenses of the victims affected by the recent tragic gas explosion in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area.

During a visit to victims at the Burns and Trauma Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, extended heartfelt sympathy to the victims’ families and assured them of top-tier healthcare services at no cost.

Abayomi revealed that out of the 33 casualties, 11 fatalities occurred due to extensive third-degree burns, which severely impacted vital organs.

“We are deeply invested in the welfare and recovery of the victims. The government is fully covering the treatment costs for these patients,” he stated emphatically.

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to preventing future occurrences of such tragedies and ensuring the continuous provision of quality healthcare services to all residents.

In light of the incident, the state government reaffirmed its unwavering support for the victims and their families, promising comprehensive assistance to aid their recovery from the trauma.

“In the aftermath of the devastating incident, the state government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to providing unrelenting support to the victims and their families.

“The government has pledged to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the affected individuals receive the necessary assistance to help them recover from the trauma”. He said.

Abayomi highlighted the significance of the Burns and Trauma Centre in Gbagada, a specialized facility dedicated to addressing burn injuries and trauma cases, underscoring the government’s dedication to providing specialized healthcare services to Lagosians.

“This facility is a 44 bed Burns and Trauma Unit which is an annex of LASUTH. It is dedicated to the treatment of burn injuries and trauma cases kudos to Mr. Governor for the amount of resources that he dedicates to this facility.

“The fact that this facility is solely focused on burns and trauma is a testament to the state’s commitment to providing specialized and quality care for patients with such cases”. He said

Chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Mr. Fatai Ayoola, also visited the victims and praised the healthcare professionals for their exemplary service delivery.

He urged the state government to discourage the establishment of gas plants in residential areas to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, emphasizing the importance of enforcing regulations and guidelines for the proper location and operation of such facilities.

