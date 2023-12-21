We’ve Onyejiocha’s order to actualize Tinubu’s job creation agenda –NDE

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has reiterated its commitment to the provision of innovative ideas to scale up its job employment creation models that will continue to complement the micro economic policies of the federal government.

It said it has the matching order of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha to actualize the job creation agenda of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The directorate also said it is poised to create more jobs, especially in the hinterland of the country through various schemes such as the School-on-Wheels (SOW) Scheme.

The School-on-Wheel Scheme, the directorate said, will be re-engineered and equipped to provide training facilities to communities where there are inadequate or non-existing facilities for vocational skills training.

NDE, in a statement signed by its Director General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu in Abuja on Wednesday said the initiative is to provide equitable and inclusive opportunities for jobs and self-reliance to Nigerians whether in urban, semi-urban, or rural communities.

The statement noted that School-on-Wheel is a training Scheme designed by the NDE to reach certain locations where even temporary training outlets cannot be set up.

It said, under SOW, the directorate deployed well-equipped Mobile Training Workshops (MTWs) to the designated underprivileged communities for a minimum period of three months in the first instance with a view to creating a pool of artisans that will readily address the needs of the beneficial communities to promote economic activities therein.

According to the statement, “It is a mobile workshop equipped with all necessary vocational skills training modules. It provides a stable setting in which trainees learn and acquire basic vocational skills that are relevant to the economy of the community and the state in general.

“The training circles are conducted with specific skills based on the employment needs of trainees and communities.

“Training modules of NDE MTWs include technical skills such as Refrigeration, Masonry, Panel beating, Plumbing, Auto electrician Welding and Fabrication. It also includes Domestic Modules such as Hair Dressing, Tailoring, Catering, Barbing and others.

“NDE’s Mobile Training Workshops also help in creating awareness on the importance of skill acquisition and self-employment especially in rural communities.

“The Mobile Training Workshop is also one of the major collaborative instruments through which Private organisations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Faith- Based organisations, Heads of communities and even Philanthropists contribute to the development of communities.

“Other training schemes through which the Directorate will consolidate its drive for the job creation agenda of Mr. President, are Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) which provides Nigerian youths especially school leavers with the opportunity to learn and acquire skills of their choice at different NDE skills acquisition centres across the Federation”.

The statement further listed other training schemes to include, including Start Your Own Business (SYOB), Resettlement Loan Scheme (RLS), Sustainable Agriculture Development Scheme (SADTS), Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP), Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS), Graduate Coaching Scheme(GCS), Solar Energy Training Scheme (SETS), Graduate Special Training Programme (GSTP), Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES), Enviroprenuership Development Scheme (EDS), Labour Based and Infrastructural Development Scheme, Community Based Business Training Scheme (CBBTS) and many others which it said are part of the schemes in focus.

The statement noted that, although the NDE over the years has in its business of job creation, created millions of jobs both in the urban and local areas, serious attention will be given to the rural areas going forward.

It said it is geared to stem the rural-urban drift in the country through concerted effort while hoping to achieve this through the multiplier effects of the vocational skills acquisition proammes, which it said have in no small measure impacted positively on the socio-economic growth of Nigeria.

According to the directorate, “This is ultimately because the master craftsmen and women NDE has trained and empowered in different locations of the country are employers of labour, and they have also trained other unemployed youths who are now contributing to the national economy today”.

Also, the directorate’s exploit in job creation, was the determination of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha, to see that many unemployed Nigerians are gainfully engaged in one economic activity or the other

“And as a job creation agency with offices in all the States of the Federation and liaison officers in all the LGAs, the NDE has repositioned itself to implement Mr. President’s job creation initiatives.

“This is because NDE is in a better position to reach the unemployed persons in the grassroots and across the cities”, the statement said.

