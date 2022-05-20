Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Wema Bank records consistent earnings growth in 3 years

Business & Economy
By Peter
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Indications are rife that Wema Bank Plc it is enjoying one of the best stock rallies since its existence, which validates a consistent earnings growth in the last three years.

The Bank recorded a return on equity (ROE) of 15.96 per cent in the first quarter, which compares to Fidelity Bank’s (13.29 per cent); First City Monument Bank, (8.39 per cent); Union Bank, (8.18 per cent), and Sterling Bank (7.79 per cent).

Because Wema Bank has been recording growth at the gross earnings and profit, as its shareholders’ funds moved to N71.57 billion in March 2022, from N48 billion in 2017;what this means is that it can effortlessly reward shareholders in the form of dividend payment.

The lender has a year to date return (which means its shares have been gaining since the start of the year) of 395.83 percent, which outperforms the NGX-ASI Index which is up 23.49 percent and NGX30 up 19.39 percent in the same period, according to data from the NGX.

Interestingly, Wema Bank is the second best performer on the stock exchange this year, and analysts are sanguine that the lender will maintain the growth momentum.

Valuations are attractive with a price-to-earnings multiples of 15.64 percent, which means investors are expecting a high growth rate in the future.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6768 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Shareholders of Seplat Energy approves $0.10 dividend payout

Experts urge Nigerians to increase production to control…

Soludo presents revised 2021 budget of N170bn  to Anambra …

Awe tasks corporate organisations on sound sustainability…

1 of 237