2023: Wike in Oyo, declares insecurity can’t end without state police

Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigeria will not be able to end insecurity without state police, stating that without intelligence, the war against terrorism cannot be won.

Wike, who is a presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this statement on Thursday, when he visited Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet with Oyo State delegates to the party’s National Convention scheduled for the end of the month.

The River State governor noted that he believes strongly in restructuring, adding that state police is a panacea to the insecurity challenges facing the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Oyo State, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde, while receiving Wike at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, declared the support of South-West PDP delegates for the Rivers State governor.

Makinde said: “I want to thank the delegates but there is really nothing much to say. If people say that Seyi Makinde and PDP delegates from the South-West of Nigeria are supporting Governor Wike, what will you tell them? Just let them know there is a reason behind the support.”

Speaking earlier, Wike said that Nigerians were aware of his views on restructuring and state police, noting that any country that practises true federalism knows that policing and intelligence gathering are key to surmounting insecurity challenges.

He said: “Nigerians know my views, as I believe in restructuring and state Police. Let nobody deceive you, we cannot stop insecurity in this country without state police.

“In all the countries that practice true federalism, the Federal Government has its own Police, the state has its own Police. Local Councils have theirs too. Go to those countries, the Police know who is living where and that is how we can bring down insecurity. If you like, go to America and buy 50 Tucano jets, it won’t work. Who are you bombing? Intelligence is key. You must have intelligence.”

The Rivers State governor, who appreciated South-West PDP delegates for being his pillar of support, tasked Nigerians to allow an individual with character and integrity, who is firm and courageous, become the next president, stating that he remains the best candidate that the PDP could put forward as its presidential standard-bearer.

Wike added: “Allow people who have character, which is part of the qualities of leadership. Allow people with integrity. A leader must be firm and courageous.

“What PDP requires now is you having the leadership quality to put the best of heads and you being able to supervise and coordinate and give out functions. Governance is totally a different ball game.

“By the special grace of God and with God on our side, today, we can say that if the primaries are conducted transparently on the 28th of May, we will emerge.

“The Tsunami of support all over the country, whether it is in the North, in the West, in the East, or in the South, the support is so overwhelming than you can imagine. Let them formally announce myself as the candidate of the party. I mean, if you look at the situation on the ground, who actually do you think the party will give this ticket to?

“Don’t be bothered about social media comments that people manufacture and put up there. See what has happened here today. That tells you everything and you can rest assured that if you have the South-West, you can be sure to go home when it is over and then give thanks to the almighty God.

“I thank all of you for this support. For you to support me, you must know who I am fully. I don’t abandon people. Seyi is here, even though he is a younger brother, he knows nothing can make me abandon him, not one. If you are fighting Seyi in Oyo or South-West, ntooor! My hand no dey dia again o, because he knows I will not abandon him.

“That is who I am. I won’t because I want to become president and say it must be at all cost. It is you who will determine if I will be the president. If you say I will not become the president, I won’t go and kill myself or people. But seeing your countenance here today, I know you have made up your mind that it is me.

“So, from today, anything that you are doing now is Wike. Everything we must do now is Wike. If you are called on the phone, you say Wike.”

Governor Wike equally assured the delegates that the party would carry the day if he is given the nod to fly its flag on May 28, explaining that the Federal Government and the APC could not match him in Rivers State when they tried to take over the state.

“The Federal Government and APC tried it in Rivers State, I said foul. They brought a helicopter, General Division but it did not work. I told them if they liked it, they should bring ‘International Division’, it won’t work here. Just the same, on the 28th of May, give me the PDP ticket and then go home to sleep.”

