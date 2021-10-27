We won’t derail or fail to protect Yorubaland, people’s interst –Afolabi, new OPC President…….Ready to partner FG, other security agencies on insecurity

.Supports restructuring, true federalism

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The new National President of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, has given the assurance that the group would not fail o protect Yorubaland or derail in its objective of protecting the Yoruba interest.

Otunba Afolabi, popularly called Askari, gave the assurance on Tuesday during his inauguration as the new National President of OPC and other Executive officers of the organization held at the Century Hotel, Ago Palace Way, Okota Lagos.

He gave the assurance just as he stated that the organization would partner with the Federal Government and other security agencies to complement their efforts in tackling insecurity in the country.

He also urged the Federal Government to immediately stop the persecution of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, pointing out that “their right to demand self-determination is guaranteed in the Constitution”.

The new OPC President, who directed members and guests on the occasion to observe a minute silence for the founder, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, and other departed heroes of OPC, said: “OPC was founded in 1994to protect Yorubaland, Yoruba people and Yoruba interest. This new Executive will do everything humanly possible to fulfil this mission. We will not derail, we will not fail. So help us God”.

Afolabi extended the group’s hand of fellowship “to all the factions of OPC that have broken away from this main body founded and organized by Dr. Fasehun. Let us come together to face our common enemies. Those enemies are people and conditions that encourage insecurity, poverty and inequality in the lives of our people”.

On calls for restructuring and true federalism, Afolabi said: “You cannot keep together a nation, as complex and diverse as Nigeria, by fear, by force and by injustice. You will only succeed in having the peace of the graveyard”.

He said the Federal Government must start building a united nation through justice and equity to all the segments and nationalities, adding that the calls to break up Nigeria will not stop until all the nationality groups have a sense of belonging.

“This country’s Independence was based on true Federalism. Nigeria must return to that original master plan. OPC supports restructuring. If the Nigerian government continues to ignore the cry for restructuring, it will only result in more agitation by more people for everybody to go their separate ways. To prevent this, this country must be restructured along the lines of true federalism”, OPC stated.

According to him, if President Muhammadu Buhari will not adopt the 2014 Confab and others, then he should urgently package a National Conference to work out an acceptable Federal Constitution. “Without this, Nigeria should dissolve peacefully and let the regions go their separate ways”, he pointed out.

The OPC helmsman also said those who were encouraging foreigners to invade and oppress true Nigerians should know that the triumph of evil over good would only be for a short time, stressing that Nigerians who support foreign herdsmen to kill, rape and kidnap local farmers and other Nigerians will only endanger themselves.

He added that the displacement of native Nigerians from their God-given lands will not be allowed in the South, the East, the West or even the North.

“OPC asks the Nigerian Armed Forces to refuse to become instruments of injustice and oppression against Nigerian people. Instead, all the Security Agencies should go after all the evil foreign invaders and their supporters. OPC pledges its support to the law enforcement agencies to help maintain security based on equity and social justice.

“In this regard, the government must immediately stop hunting and persecuting those agitating for a separate nation. Their right to demand self-determination is guaranteed by international conventions that Nigeria signed. In this regard, the persecution of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho must stop immediately.

“OPC recommends that the government should formulate inclusive policies that will convince agitators and separatists that Nigeria is worth sustaining and worth living for. The government must show that Nigeria is not for foreign Fulani herdsmen and their evil sponsors; but that Nigerian land is for Nigerian people”, Afolabi further stated.

In his remarks, the Father of the Day, Hon. Wale Oshun, urged OPC members to continue to honour Dr. Fasehun for his legacies and his colleague, Late Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, describing them as great leaders worthy of honour.

“We thank God Mama (Deaconness Iyabode Fasehun, wife of Dr. Fasehun) that this has been happening in your presence. May God keep and elevate your children above their father. He set out to protect the interest of the Yoruba at a crucial time in the nation’s history.

“The survivors of OPC in Fasehun owe it to the Yoruba people to continue to render the service to the Yoruba people, that they will uphold the social justice for the people.

“I appeal that this great institution will take the steps to talking to themselves and relating to one another immediately in order to achieve the objectives for which OPC was founded”, Hon. Wale Oshun said.

In her remarks, the wife of the late Dr. Fasehun, Deaconess Iyabo Fasehun, who was the Mother of the Day, advised the new National Executive officers of OPC not to see their appointment as an opportunity for selfish gain but an opportunity to serve and serve well.

Deaconness Fasehun stated: “My husband stood for justice, peace and unity that he fought for till he transited. This you should follow likewise. Always stand and speak as one.

“Never forget that a united cord cannot be broken easily. Love your neighbour as yourself. With one heart, purpose and mind, all will be well. Let the fear of God be in you at all times. Remember that Nigerians are watching to see what OPC will do this time around”.

For a better society