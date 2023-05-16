We will revenge any attack on us in Nnewi – IPOB warns

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), warned Tuesday, that it would not hesitate to revenge on any attack against its members in Nnewi, Anambra State, by politicians and any other group using the vigilante group.

Sounding the note of warning through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, while reacting to alleged intelligent report that its members at Nnewi, would be attacked, IPOB reiterated that such attackers would not go scot free.

” Our intelligence unit, the M.Branch, intercepted the planned attack on IPOB members in Nnewi. We dare those and their collaborators to carry out the attacks and see how we will end their careers

“The good people of Nnewi should call those politicians to order. If they go ahead and attack, abduct, or kill any IPOB family member in Nnewi, no one should blame us for revenge. Nnewi is the home of our eternal leader, Dim Chukwu Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and we respect the land and every son and daughter of Nnewi.

” We hope that the traitors like these criminals and co will not change those narratives. However, should any IPOB member be attacked, abducted, or killed in Nnewi North, those who planned the attack will be held responsible for what the aftermath will be,” he warned further.

According to the spokesperson, any community in Biafraland where IPOB members are sold out and attacked, the perpetuators, and that community will have IPOB to contend with.

“We can’t be fighting and putting our lives on the line to defend our people, and some traitors are selling us out. We shall no longer tolerate the household enemies because we deserve respect, not attack.

“These politicians have been working against the interest of Ndigbo, but this time around, they will understand what IPOB is capable of doing because no one can predict IPOB. The only good thing that happened to Ndigbo at this time is IPOB and ESN.

“Otherwise, Alaigbo would have been a killing field for the Fulani bandits and terrorists. Hence, we can’t afford to allow criminals claiming to be politicians to destroy IPOB. Soon, we are going to exhume some of their atrocities so they will understand that we know them well. Most of the criminalities going on at Nnewi, Ihiala, and Orsumoghu were sponsored by those politicians especially that one claiming to be Senator-elect representing Anambra South.

“Among the leaders of these criminal gangs are Cattapilar and Ethelbert, a former vigilante in Nnewi, should be careful not to wake up the sleeping lion,” he warned.

