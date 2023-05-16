President Buhari to storm Anambra Friday to commission NAUTH perm site

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Anambra State on Thursday on an official visit to commission the Permanent Site of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), in Nnewi, the country home of late Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

A release signed by the Head of the Corporate Affairs Department of the NAUTH, Nnewi, Mrs. M.C. Onwuka, said that President Buhari will also commission some Sustainable Development Goals, SDG projects at the institution same day.

She noted that the day will also mark the groundbreaking ceremony for the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Orizu International ICT Centre.

Onwuka reeled out some of the facilities to be commissioned at the NAUTH Permanent Site to include Specialty Building, Medical Ward Complex, Accident & Emergency Complex, Mother & Child Center, TRAUMA Ward, Special Treatment Center.

Others were, Molecular Laboratory, Paediatric Emergency Building, Surgical Ward Complex, Diagnostic Center, Tiled Road Networks 1, 2, 3, & 4, Oxygen Plant, and Cryogenic Oxygen Production Unit, among others.

According to the release, guests expected at the event include, the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who will be the Special Guest of Honour; the Honourable Minister for Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, as the Guest of Honour; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Odejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Distinguished Guest; among other expected guests and personalities from both within and outside the State.

The event which will be hosted by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NAUTH, Dr. Joseph O. Ugboaja, is also expected to be graced by the H.R.H. Igwe Kenneth Orizu of Nnewi, as Royal Father of the Day.

Buhari’s visit if he attends the occasion on Friday will mark the second time he will visit the state in eight years of his administration which will wrap up on May 29, 2023.

The president’s visit to the state was in 2019, when he visited to campaign and appeal for votes from the people of the State, ahead of the 2019 general election that returned him to a second term in office as the country’s democratically elected president.

