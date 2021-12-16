We thank God for preserving NDDC – Interim Administrator  

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it has every reason to give thanks to God for preserving and directing the affairs of the interventionist agency as it repositions for better service delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the NDDC Annual Thanksgiving at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Interim Administrator, Dr. Efiong Akwa, underlined the importance of gratitude to God for its achievements and progress so far.

Akwa who was represented by his Special Assistant, Technical, Engr. Ubongabasi James, noted that a grateful heart attracts more favours from the Lord, stating: “Because we have gathered as an organisation from the top to the least to thank God, NDDC will see better things next year.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that the Commission would use every opportunity to thank God for his mercy and faithfulness over the years, noting: “We have every reason to tell the Lord thank you and I am hoping sincerely that as we are here from the depths of our hearts the spirit of God will help us to tell the Lord thank you. We need to bless the name of the Lord because God likes a heart of gratitude.

“For one reason or the other the enemy always makes us feel as if God has not done anything. But one thing with the principles of God is that whatever little He has done, if we appreciate him, He will do more. God will do more for NDDC and I believe that next year will be better for NDDC.”

In his exhortations, a visiting cleric, Pastor Sampsom Nwuzi, stressed the importance of thanksgiving and glorifying the Lord for the good things in our lives. “We must continue to thank God for the existence of the NDDC even in the face of daunting challenges,” he remarked.

He said further: “That God has preserved the NDDC till now is something to give praises to the Almighty God. It is a good thing that the NDDC Fellowship Group has set aside a day to say thank you to the Lord.”