We need a President who loves all Nigerians not someone who wants to pacify Igbo

MR. FOLORUNSO AREMU is a 2023 Presidential aspirant of the Accord Party. In this interview with COMFORT EKELEME, he believes it is time to have an Igbo president, adding: “I will not mind forgoing my decision to contest if the main political parties decided after their primaries to field an Igbo candidate man or woman”. Excerpt:

Barely two months ago, you made your intentions known to vie for the president of Nigeria in 2023. What is the response from the people so far?

The response has been very positive in some instances but the response that I am looking for is not what I am getting. You see, for me to be able to win this election, I am going to need average Nigerians believing in the possibility of having a new face in the political scene that can make a difference in the reconstruction of the country and the government. Though I have had more than 95per cent positive reaction, it was mainly on the surface level. I need people who will be committed to the cause. One of the means of judging the commitment is having people contribute to the campaign. Unfortunately, it has not been as expected. And from my experience, that is a recipe for political disaster. It is still a politics of stomach infrastructure as of now.

Do you think Nigerians will make you their president in 2023?

I think the question should be will Nigeria vote the right person for the presidency?. The record on the voting in Nigeria did not look good. Nigerians seem to vote based on slogans and financial incentives. You will not believe that with all the awareness I have created about my candidacy, I still have people asking me what my manifesto is even when it is right in front of them. Our people are lazy politically. It seems it is too much for them to study the person they want to vote for.

How do you view the forthcoming elections looking at the number and kind of people showing interest in the Presidency?

You know when I declared my intention to contest, I was expecting an influx of candidates after that, and I was not disappointed. Unfortunately, it is still the usual suspects that are still clamouring for the position and true to their positions; their goons are already coming out with their buckets for rice. The other thing is that it seems that the mood of the country is to elect an Igbo president in 2023, which honestly, I am not opposed to. I believe it’s time we have an Igbo also as a president and I will not mind forgoing my decision to contest if the main political parties decided after their primaries to field an Igbo candidate, man or woman. The question is what is the quality of the candidate? If we are to present a candidate from the South East, we need to make sure the person is someone with a true Federal character. We cannot make the same mistake we made with the current administration. We have to elect someone who loves all Nigerians not just someone who wants to pacify Igbo people. If we don’t do that, we will be creating another problem. But after this, we need to go back to electing the best candidates and forget all these tribal sentiments. We need to breed true Nigerians as leaders, not sectional leaders.

What agenda do you have for the youth population?

The best thing any candidate can do for the youths is to make sure that they are part of the economic and political development of the country. Our governments often forget that the youths are the future of this country. It is the youth that will make or break this country or any country for that matter. I will make sure that I invest in the industrial rehabilitation of the economy which will provide immense employment opportunities for the youths. I will also approve capital development by means of loans for small-scale businesses with the youths as the cornerstone of the investment. It is important to create an avenue for development in the country. I believe it will reduce the unemployment rate that we are now facing. Government is not capable of employing all youths, we have to give them the chance for self-employment and employ others.

Why should Nigerians give you their vote?

Because I truly love Nigeria; most of the politicians I see today do not love this country, otherwise, they will not be hurting this country by their actions. In my own simple ways, I have been contributing to the development of the people around me since the time of austerity measures of the 80s. I have invested in so many individuals in my own simple ways; what am looking for is the opportunity to prove to Nigerians that there is a better way. I am educated enough in the nuances of economics and public administration. But most importantly is that I believe in giving opportunities to all Nigerians without bias.

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 elections, what is your advice to the masses?

My advice will be to shine your eyes; do not make the same mistake you made the last time, which they are now paying dearly for. I really do not want to castigate this administration because there are many projects that they have completed that I believe deserve commendations. It is just that in many cases, they made some unnecessary errors because the right people were not at the helm of the affairs.

Tell us your agenda for economic development

My concentration is going to be mostly on industrial development. It is important to develop our electricity supply to make it possible for our industries to maintain production and development. I want to also establish a Research and Development Institute in Nigeria. Nigerians are one of the most intelligent people on this planet and I think it is time we act like it. Let us start creating things for the benefit of mankind like the Europeans and Americans. This will lead to great economic development and an increase in employment.

How supportive is your party to you and your vision?

I am not still able to judge that as of now but I do not intend to leave the manifestation of my political ambition to just the efforts of the party alone. It is important I get the support of the people or it will be a waste of effort.

Where do you want to take Nigeria to if elected as President?

If elected as the President, I will leave the position after four years better than I met it. It will be a Nigeria that we will all be proud of. I do not intend to spend eight years. I believe in grooming young Nigerians for the position. During my four years, part of my assignment will be to help young Nigerians for elective offices. Please, take your time to read about my plan for the country. Go to eddoforpresident.com. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For a better society