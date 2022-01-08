We must always remember families of fallen heroes, Makinde charges Nigerians

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde said on Friday that Nigerians must always remember the families of the fallen heros and heroines.

Governor Makinde, who stated this on Friday at the special Juma’at Service to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Oja’ba Central Mosque, Ibadan, said that those left behind by the fallen heroes need help to meet some of their basic needs.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor was represented at the event by the Deputy Chief of Staff in his office, Hon. Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola.

He said that each and eveyone should allow peace to reign in the land. He stressed the importance of Remembrance Day, adding that the sacrifice made by the fallen heroes was worth celebrating. He said: “Armed Forces Remembrance Day must be a constant reminder of the great sacrifices that our ex-servicemen and gallant fallen heroes made to secure our nation.

For us in Oyo State, we will continually place priority on the welfare of the families of fallen heroes. “It is actually a privilege to witness the second Jumat service in the year. So, I am using this as a platform to actually say congratulations to those of us who are alive and the families of the fallen heroes.” He thereafter assured that the present administration in Oyo State would continue to improve the welfare of relatives of deceased ex-servicemen, their widows, orphans and other loved ones. In his sermon at the Jumat service, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdul-Ganiy Abubakr Agbotomokekere tasked Nigerians on the need to always come to the aid of the families, widows and children of those who laid down their lives for the country considering that the fallen heroes lost their lives for the peace and unity of Nigeria. Sheik Agbotomokekere, however, urged the people to fear God by coming to the aid of the families of the

dead soldiers, adding that the efforts of the armed forces in ensuring security in the state and the country in general, cannot be underated.

The Jumah service had in attendance, the Commissioner for women affairs and social inclusion,Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola, other top government functionaries, military commanders, Police and other service Commanders in the State.

