We expect introduction of more incentives that promote adoption of renewable energy solutions –Engr. Faparusi

ENGINEER BAMIDELE FAPARUSI is the founder and Managing Director of GreenPower Overseas Limited, a renewable and Technology Company in Nigeria. He talks to ISAAC NGUMAH on his business, what the government can for the growth of renewable and technology companies in the country, among other issues. Read on:

Can we meet you? Tell us your background, experience and exposure

Well, thank you, that is a three-in-1 question, My name is Engineer Bamidele Faparusi, Founder and the Managing Director of GreenPower Overseas Limited, a Renewable and Technology Company in Nigeria, I have my first degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA; my MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife and MSc in Global Management from University of Salford, Manchester City, United Kingdom. I am a COREN Certified Engineer. I also have other certifications in Energy efficiency, Project management, and Infrastructure Financing. About my exposure, I have public sector exposure. In 2011, I have the rear privilege to represent my Federal constituency in the 7th National Assembly, and also in 2019, I serve my state-Ekiti State as the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities under the administration of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

What set our organization apart as a leading and premier solar energy provider?

We don’t simply claim to be the best. GreenPowerstands is one of the enduring trailblazers in the Nigerian solar sector. Our journey began in 2003 as a business enterprise, and by 2006, we had evolved into a limited liability company. Since that incorporation, our presence has spread across diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy, including oil & gas, banking, education, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, and more.

With over 130 years of collective experience within our ranks, our company boasts a robust and diversified portfolio of solar solutions that effectively tackle challenges across various sectors. For instance, our PayGo Solar Home Systems play a pivotal role in combating energy access and poverty in rural and off-grid communities. Meanwhile, our Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Solar solutions cater to high-energy demand users, ensuring a consistent power supply for commercial and industrial operations. This helps curtail energy expenses associated with fossil fuels and contributes to a more sustainable energy landscape. So, what set us apart is our professionalism, culture of quality and timely service delivery, excellent customer relations and a deep knowledge base of the sector and technology

Can you tell us what you meant by 130 years of combined experience?

Certainly, our 130 years of combined experience is a result of the collective expertise within our team. Each member brings their unique skills and insights, contributing to a wealth of knowledge that spans decades. Allow me to break down this combined experience for you:

Individually, I possess over two decades of experience in the field. Additionally, we have engineers on our team who have accumulated close to fifteen years of expertise, particularly in the intricate technical aspects of our work. Furthermore, our seasoned sales and support team has been actively engaged in the industry for over a decade, honing their ability to understand client needs and deliver tailored solutions.

When you aggregate all these years of individual experiences together, the GreenPower team boasts an impressive total of over 130 years of combined experience. This vast reservoir of knowledge enables us to approach each project and challenge with a deep understanding of the intricacies involved, ensuring the highest level of competence and innovation in everything we undertake.

How did GreenPower become one of the leading renewable energy and engineering companies in Nigeria?

Becoming a prominent renewable energy and engineering company in Nigeria has been a journey driven by several key factors. Our success can be attributed to consistency, innovation, and a dedicated team that shares a common vision.

Our approach has been marked by a commitment to staying attuned to market needs. We recognize that our primary purpose is to fulfill the requirements of our customers. This involves a continuous process of monitoring and assessing market trends to ensure that our offerings remain aligned with evolving demands. Innovation is a cornerstone of our strategy. By consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we not only meet but often exceed our customers’ expectations. This dedication to innovation has positioned us as a true solution provider, actively engaging with our customers to identify and address their challenges.

We pride ourselves on our capacity to find tailored solutions for even the most specialized energy and power problems. This capability gives us a distinct advantage, setting us apart from competitors who might lack the versatility to address unique challenges. Additionally, our commitment to providing energy access to underserved segments of the population, effectively addressing the needs of the bottom of the pyramid, further enhances our reputation.

Over the years, we’ve cultivated strong and enduring partnerships. Collaborations that have spanned a decade or more underscore the reliability and effectiveness of our services. This collaborative approach has not only contributed to our standing in the industry but also helped us stand out as a trusted partner.

As evidence of our commitment and longevity, we’re proud to state that, over the course of seventeen years, we have established strong partnerships with Global leaders in the industry. This distinction reflects our unwavering dedication to driving progress in the renewable energy and engineering landscape in Nigeria.

How does GreenPower build a high-performing solar energy system?

Well, the process is relatively dependent on the scale of the system, however, In our approach to designing and constructing high-performing solar energy systems, we emphasize a meticulous process rooted in customer collaboration, thoughtful design, and a commitment to quality equipment. Our methodology and process start with the customer need assessment, the cornerstone of our success is grasping our customers’ specific energy requirements and challenges. Through active engagement, we gather insights about energy needs, usage patterns, locations, and specific issues they wish to address. This input guides us in creating tailored solutions.

Armed with customer insights, we embark on the design phase. Our experienced pre-sale engineers collaborate to craft solar energy systems that match identified needs. This involves selecting suitable solar panels, inverters, batteries and other components for optimum performance, combining technical expertise with efficiency and cost-effectiveness. We then present our designs to customers for feedback, fostering a collaborative atmosphere. This step ensures alignment with expectations and budgets. If necessary, we adjust or offer alternatives to meet their requirements.

Following design approval by the customer, we provide a detailed cost analysis, ensuring transparency. We work to strike a balance between desired solutions and budget constraints. We explore options to maintain core functionality while potentially scaling down the project.We meticulously select top-quality components from reputable OEMs to ensure optimal performance and minimal maintenance. Quality assurance extends not only to components but also to installation procedures.Our skilled installation team goes to work adhering to standards integrating the solar equipment and components to ensure optimal system performance.We rigorously test all components to ensure they function as intended before handing over the system. Efficiency, connectivity, and safety measures are part of this testing process. Finally, We conduct user training on system operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting, empowering customers to monitor and care for their systems. Ongoing support and maintenance services are available to ensure continuous performance.

As you can see, adherence to this long process is what distinguished us. Most of these newcomers do not see the need to go through this long process. Our strategy for high-performing solar energy systems revolves around collaboration, quality components, and rigorous engineering practices. This approach guarantees not only meeting but surpassing customer expectations, contributing to sustainable and efficient energy utilization.

How do you deliver bespoke sustainable energy and power solutions across the shores of the country?

Delivering tailored sustainable energy and power solutions across the country is achieved through a comprehensive process designed to address our customers’ specific challenges and needs.

The process begins when customers bring their challenges to us. We term this approach “best spoke.” We prioritize understanding their unique problems and expectations, dedicating time to truly comprehend their requirements. Patiently, we delve into the intricacies of the presented issues. This in-depth analysis allows us to grasp the precise nature of the challenges our customers face and understand their vision for solutions. In our design phase, we meticulously craft solutions that directly tackle identified problems and align with customer expectations. Our team of skilled engineers is dedicated to translating agreed-upon designs into tangible results.

Throughout the implementation process, we uphold the quality agreed upon. This encompasses not only the design but also the installation. Our commitment to quality is integral to delivering effective solutions. We’ve strategically positioned our offices across the country, ensuring a broad reach. These offices enable us to swiftly respond to customer needs and ensure timely project execution. With offices in Lagos, Abuja, Ado-Ekiti, Port-Harcourt, Kaduna and Maiduguri, we can efficiently deliver solutions throughout the country. This extends even to challenging areas. Our presence on the ground enables us to overcome logistical hurdles and provide solutions regardless of location.

Our dedicated engineers are on-site, ready to install and implement solutions. Whether it’s delivering products to remote areas like Maiduguri in the north or navigating through border regions, our team’s local presence ensures smooth execution. To address logistic concerns, we collaborate with trusted logistics partners to ensure seamless movement of equipment across the nation. This allows us to reach customers in any corner of Nigeria, regardless of geographical challenges.

How did you be at the forefront of the Nigerian Market?

We established ourselves at the forefront of the Nigerian market through a combination of innovation, unwavering consistency, and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions. Our journey to this position can be attributed to several key factors:

Firstly, let me talk about Innovation. Our continuous pursuit of innovative solutions has been a driving force behind our prominence. We consistently seek new ways to address challenges, improve existing offerings, and stay ahead of market trends. Secondly, our consistent performance has solidified our reputation. Customers rely on us knowing that we consistently deliver on our promises and meet their expectations every time. Thirdly, we have this Quality-Centric Approach, for us quality is non-negotiable. We prioritize delivering solutions that meet the highest standards, ensuring that our customers receive reliable and effective products and services. We also have a Customer-Centric Engagement, we actively listen to our customers’ needs, understand their challenges, and tailor our solutions accordingly. This personalized approach fosters trust and long-lasting partnerships. To ensure effective customer support, we are having field engineers across the country in close proximity to our customers, we’re able to swiftly respond to challenges, provide on-ground support, and ensure that our solutions are finely tuned to the local context.

Our timely and effective responses to customer issues enhance our reputation. Our ability to address concerns promptly and efficiently showcases our dedication to customer satisfaction.Our commitment to delivering quality, innovative solutions coupled with exceptional customer engagement has earned us a positive reputation in the market. This reputation attracts new customers and encourages repeat business.

As you can see, our journey to the forefront of the Nigerian market is the result of our innovative spirit, unwavering consistency, dedication to quality, customer-focused approach, localized support, and responsive issue resolution. These factors collectively contribute to our position as a trusted and prominent player in the Nigerian market.

When did Greenpower win United States African Development Foundation Award and how many awards so far?

We won the challenges in 2021 and we continue to partner with USADF and have won several awards thereafter with global and international awards. We are just doing our bids not chasing awards from what we are doing we are gaining respect and recognition.

GreenPower won the US States African Foundation challenges in 2021. Since then, we have maintained a strong partnership with USAID and have earned multiple awards on a global and international level such as the Africa’s Best World Class Quality Renewable Energy Company of the Year 2023 by the African Quality Achievement Awards. It’s important to note that our primary focus remains on our work and contributions, and while we have received recognition through various awards, our main goal is to make a meaningful impact in the renewable energy sector. Our efforts are driven by our commitment to excellence, and the respect and recognition we have garnered are a natural outcome of our dedication to delivering innovative and impactful solutions.

Can you tell us about some of the GreenPower products?

Yes, of course, GreenPower has offerings that cater to diverse energy needs. Here’s an overview of our solar portfolios, first is our EPC portfolio, a bespokeSolution that is customized to meet the unique and specific requirements of our customers. By collaborating closely with our clients, we develop solutions that align precisely with their energy needs and challenges. Another is portfolio is the AI-Driven Solar Generators where we incorporate cutting-edge artificial intelligence energy management technology. These generators provide efficient and reliable power solutions, catering to various energy demands while leveraging AI for optimal performance.

Also, is the PayGoSolar Home Systems developed and tailored to address energy access and energy poverty in remote communities lacking access to electricity. These systems offer a basic yet essential package, enabling households to enjoy lighting, television, fans, and phone charging at an affordable rate.

Last but not the least is our Solar Freezer which is a testament to our commitment to research, development, and innovation. This technology is developed by our in-house R&D team and offers a sustainable and energy-efficient way to preserve perishable goods without relying on conventional power sources. Our aspiration is to extend this technology’s benefits beyond Nigeria, contributing to sustainable food storage solutions across Africa and beyond.

Our product range exemplifies our dedication to addressing a variety of energy challenges through bespoke solutions, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on affordability and sustainability. At GreenPower, we believe in empowering communities and individuals with the energy they need to lead productive and fulfilling lives.

Can you tell us about your challenges in the business?

In our business journey, we’ve encountered several challenges that impact our industry’s reputation and operations. Let me start by saying quacks in the Industry are becoming alarming, and the influx of untrained and non-professionals in the solar industry has been a significant challenge. These individuals often lack proper training and expertise, leading to substandard installations and negative perceptions of solar solutions.

Reputation Concerns: The perception that solar is solely a means for financial gain has created a negative reputation for the industry. This misconception arises from the involvement of non-professionals and has affected the industry’s credibility.

Weak Regulations: The absence of strong regulations in the industry has allowed a wide range of individuals to enter the market without proper qualifications. This lack of oversight has contributed to the industry’s challenges.

What is the focus of GreenPower in the sector?

Despite these challenges, our business maintains a clear focus on achieving meaningful impact:

Energy Access: A primary focus for GreenPower is to address the issue of energy access in Nigeria. With millions of Nigerians still lacking electricity, our mission is to provide affordable and reliable energy solutions to these underserved communities. Supporting Small-Scale Businesses: We understand the critical role that energy plays in the success of small-scale businesses. Our focus is on empowering these businesses by offering them access to reliable and affordable electricity, which is crucial for their growth and sustainability. Economic Growth: By supporting small-scale businesses with energy access, we contribute to driving economic growth. Reliable power is essential for businesses to thrive, create jobs, and contribute to the overall development of the economy. Innovative Financing: We have introduced innovative financing models with a number of our finance partners that allow customers to access our products and services by paying a percentage upfront and the remaining balance over an extended period. This approach has enabled many small business owners to access essential energy solutions and grow their enterprises.

In essence, our challenges have spurred us to focus on addressing energy access gaps, supporting small businesses, driving economic growth, and implementing innovative solutions to improve lives and businesses in Nigeria.

Can you tell us about GreenPower’s business growth plan?

GreenPower growth strategy revolves around continuous innovation, particularly in the realm of energy efficiency. Here’s an overview of our approach and recent developments:

Innovation remains a driver of our growth plan; we consistently strive to push the boundaries of energy efficiency, finding new ways to optimize our products and solutions. As part of our growth strategy, we are diversifying our product offerings. One such example is our pioneering solar freezer. Currently, in the commercial pilot stage, this product holds the potential to revolutionize cold storage solutions in Nigeria and beyond.

Our energy efficiency solutions are another avenue driving our growth. By helping solar owners maximize their energy utilization, we not only enhance their experience but also strengthen our position in the market. Central to our growth is our commitment to research and development. This ongoing effort enables us to stay at the forefront of energy technology advancements, ensuring that we offer the latest and most effective solutions.

In summary, our business growth hinges on our innovative capacity, diversification of offerings, market capture through groundbreaking products like the solar freezer, energy efficiency solutions, and sustained research and development efforts. These strategic elements collectively position us for continued expansion and impact in the renewable energy sector.

What are your expectations from the government?

Our expectations from the government align with the crucial role that energy plays in achieving economic growth and sustainable development. We believe that energy is a foundational pillar for economic growth. We expect the government to prioritize energy access and reliability as a fundamental requirement for driving economic activities, creating jobs, and improving overall quality of life. To support economic growth, we expect the government to make significant investments in the energy sector. This includes funding for infrastructure development, technology innovation, and research to enhance the efficiency and availability of energy solutions.

Though the government’s effort in the area of incentive-driven solar adoption is commendable, we expect the introduction of more incentives that promote the adoption of renewable energy solutions. Incentive programmes can encourage businesses and individuals to invest in solar energy and other sustainable technologies. Indigenous solar companies play a vital role in driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to the economy. We expect the government to provide support and create an enabling environment for local companies to thrive. This support can come in the form of access to funding, policy frameworks, and partnerships. While foreign-based companies bring capital and resources, it’s essential to strike a balance that allows local companies to compete and grow. We expect the government to implement measures that ensure fair competition while fostering the growth of domestic businesses.

As I stated before that the influx of unprofessional in the sector is worrisome, we expect a stronger regulatory framework that will weed off quacks in the sector while anticipating initiatives aimed at building the capacity of local companies. This includes training programmes, research collaboration and opportunities to enhance technical expertise and knowledge.

