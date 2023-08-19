Imo Police Command says ‘We have arrested those who vandalized  Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu ‘

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

lmo state police command says it has smashed a syndicate and arrested some suspects who allegedly vandalized the property of the Imo state University Teaching Hospital Orlu

According to an official statement issued and signed by the command’s spokesman ASP Henry Okoye, the operatives of the command swooped on the hoodlums syndicate following series of compliant of vandalism and looting of the medical equipment and properties of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu by hoodlum

The statement further said that the DPO in charge of Orlu Divisional Headquarters, however deployed men of the division’s surveillance patrol team which resulted in the apprehension of a suspect Kelechukwu Nwode, of Ukwuinyima in Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi State

According to the statement, the suspect was caught in the very act of looting the Hospital properties while others took to their heels.

It further said, in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a notorious syndicate that specializes in vandalizing and looting the medical equipment and properties of (IMSUTH)

The statement went on saying that the suspect took the Division’s detectives to his house where most of the items he looted were recovered.

They include; 1. Tricycle

Large quantity of Copper Wire

3.Sid big Iron Rod

One IMSUTH foam ONE CYLINDER One Generator Some Scrabs One Air Condition Compressor

9 One Television

The suspect the statement also said gave out the information that led to the arrest of other members of the syndicate namely; 1. Jeremiah Oliver, ‘m’, 28yrs of Ibiasoegbe, Oru-West LGA and Paul Okeke ‘m’ 44yrs of Umudara Amaifeke, Orlu LGA. They have been arraigned in court.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring maximum safety of the life and properties of the good people of the State and commended the DPO of Orlu division for a job well done.

The CP encourages Imolites not to relent in supporting the Police and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will assist the onslaught against criminality in the State. In case of emergencies, the Command can be reached via 08034773600 or 08098880197