We are going to be transparent and fair to everyone – NCPC Boss Tells Service Providers

News
22
Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

 

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite has said that the Commission under his leadership would be transparent and fair to everyone who does business with NCPC.

 

He disclosed this during the opening of financial bid for air carriers  and ground handlers at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

 

In the words of the NCPC boss , ” we are going to be transparent and be fair to everyone; we expect the best”.

 

He averred that NCPC is the business of God, thus ” when you do the work, you will get the reward”. ” Do your  own and let  us do our own, ” he  admonished.

 

The NCPC helmsman reiterated that we must get it right with our nation by doing the right thing no matter whose ox is gored.

 

According to him, ” if you are a President you should lead well, if you are a teacher you should teach well, and if you are into business let your conscience guide what you do”.

 

He maintained that NCPC is the light of government in Nigeria, “we are the salt of the nation and the glory of God will shine on our nation ”

 

The NCPC boss who just returned from his working visit to Israel and Jordan expressed satisfaction with his engagement in the holy land. According to him, ” we had wonderful time in Jordan and excellent experience in Israel “.

 

He said there was peace in Israel and all their scheduled meetings  were successfully held. He acknowledged that he travelled at the most challenging time when Iran struck Israel directly from Tehran for the first time, but God made it possible for the Israeli and Jordanian airspaces to reopen few hours after it was shut.

 

He explained that during his meeting in Amman, he charged the Jordanian government to ensure they improve and upgrade their holy sites, stating that the Commission would not accept anything less than satisfaction, especially now that the Commission  has  a  new corporate direction which is hinged on ‘ Service and Satisfaction ‘.

 

To this end, the Executive Secretary further expatiated that the Commission would ensure that the pilgrims must be satisfied, Nigerian government must be satisfied and the service providers must be satisfied. He emphasized that the work must be done without compromise.

About six service providers participated in the financial bid opening: one  air carrier and  five ground handlers following their successful selection in the expression of interest of the bid opening earlier conducted by the Commission few weeks ago.

