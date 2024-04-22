NDDC restates Tinubu’s commitment to Niger Delta development

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to making a difference in the Niger Delta through execution of quality projects and programmes.

Ogbuku who spoke at a stakeholders meeting with youth leaders from the region in Port Harcourt, yesterday noted that the era of wastage of funds on minor projects by the commission was over as President Tinubu has given the board marching orders for legacy projects to be executed.

He also used the occasion to assure youths of the Niger Delta that the current board is committed to engaging them positively through various entrepreneurial and vocational skills.

“I want to assure you that we are very committed because Mr President has given us the matching order to ensure that in the next two years, he wants to commission projects in the Niger Delta and in commissioning projects we are looking for those projects that have been awarded and are at various levels of completion, they are Niger Delta people’s monies, we don’t want to waste it by abandoning those projects and starting new ones that’s is why in our 2024 budget, we have to first capture ongoing projects.

“Mr President has also assured us that he’s going to help us in funding the budget to ensure that these projects are finished. Mr President is interested in seeing legacy projects in the Niger Delta. The time for one kilometer roads and small projects is over so we are willing to abide by Mr President’s directive because he feels he wants to make a difference in the Niger Delta and in making the difference. We are the instruments he wants to use and for us as instruments, we have made that pledge and commitment not to fail Mr President. For him to have given us that honour to represent him in the Niger Delta, we are going to make him proud,” Ogbuku said.

He said the board of the commission is challenged to ensuring the success of President Tinubu’s vision for the Niger Delta.

“For us as a board, it is challenge on our own part to also fulfil Mr President’s vision and aspiration in ensuring that the Niger Delta is developed and ensuring that there is sustenable peace in the Niger Delta and to achieve that , we must ensure that anything we are doing is sustainable.

“For us as management and board, we have decided to come up with policies that are sustainable, policies that are practical, policies that we know will affect the lives of the Niger Delta people positively,” he stated.

He noted that in time past the commission had done several projects but they are nowhere to be found because they weren’t sustainable, adding that the commission has come up with a sustainable project for the youths through Project HOPE.

“We are willing to work with the youths, whatever ideas you bring that’s good enough for the people of the Niger Delta, we are willing to work with it and embrace it.

“The idea of Project HOPE is to ensure that those youths who are far away and don’t have access to the NDDC headquarters can sit in their communities and have equal access and opportunities to whatever programmes that we have and to ensure that we are engaging youths in areas of their competence because if we don’t engage them in areas of their competence, whatever fund we are spending is going to be a wastage,” the NDDC boss said.

The NDDC MD also disclosed that the board would be partnering the Bank of Industry to provide loans for entrepreneurs in the region.

“We are also working towards partnering with the Bank of Industry, where that partnership would see Bank of Industry and NDDC working together to help entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta, so it’s going to be a tripartite partnership between the NDDC, Bank of Industry and the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce where you can’t cheat the system. “We don’t want people to think that whatever funds that’s being given to you is government money and it’s free. So for you to be able to access whatever support we are giving to you to support your business, it’s going to go through the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce and you are going to have the qualifications as spelt our by the Bank of Industry because we have to end all the years of wastage where people get money and just go home thinking that it’s free money. The essence is to ensure that these funds can flow to the others and not end with one set of people,” Ogbuku stated.

He also advised youths of the region to be wary of greedy politicians who don’t wish good for the region.

“I want to beg our youths, as much as we are also committed to ensuring that NDDC is carrying out activities that will impact on our youths, our environment and entire region, I want to advice you not to allow yourselves to be deceived by greedy politicians, greedy people who do not want the Niger Delta to succeed.

“There are some persons who believe that most of our policies are not going to favour them, there some persons who believe that most of our policies have locked them out of the usual fraud which they used to benefit from but I can assure you that so long as you stand with us, we’ll keep doing those right things that will benefit the Niger Delta,” he said.