We are first settlers of present day Abakaliki, we never shed blood to get autonomous Community”, Amuda Effium.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The Amuda (Idzem) people, a Korring-speaking ethnic group in Ebonyi state said they were the first aboriginal settlers of the present day Abakaliki as Ezza North Local Government Area was the first place they settled before migrating to Effium in Ohaukwu and Ezillo in Ishielu local government.

The people made this disclosure in a press briefing by President General and Secretary of Amuda Effium General Assembly, Comrade Michael Inaah and Prince Ude Samuel, respectively to correct some erroneous impressions contained in Ezza Ezekuna Press release where it was referenced that Amuda (Idzem) people have autonomous community in Ezza North Local Government Area.

Comrade Inaah stressed the need to set the records straight by stating that Amuda (Idzem) people did not fight or shed the blood of innocent Ebonyians to get autonomy in Ezza North Local Government.

He urged the Ezzas to focus on sorting out their issue with their landlords (Effium Natives) and leave Amuda (Idzem) people alone as Amuda (Idzem) people are peace loving and wish not to be dragged into the Effium/Ezza-Effium crisis.

‘That Ezza North Local Government Area in particular was the first place the Amuda (Idzem) people settled in before migrating to other places such as Effium in Ohaukwu and Ezilo in Ishielu Local Government Areas respectively.

“That as far back as 14th century, Amuda (Idzem) people have had organized societies with their first known leader as Izekwe Ibo and his wife Ogba Izekwe. Izekwe Ibo is the equivalent of Ezekuna of Ezza.

“That the first official Traditional Ruler of Amuda (Idzem) community in Ezza North is HRH Onwe Elechi recognized by the defunct East Central State Military Administrator John Author Kpera under the Unified Local Government Reforms of 1976.

“That before the above, Amuda (Idzem) people in Ezza North have had other community leaders such as Edzem Ekeke and his contemporaries such as Olung Okolo, Uraku and Ozomokwe.

“To further buttress our point that it was the Korring speaking people of Ebonyi state, Amuda inclusive that first settled in the present day Abakaliki, see A.E Cook (1993), in his journal titled “Intelligence Report on Ntezi and Okpoto clans, Abakaliki Division of Ogoja Providence National Archives File No. EP 12133 (pg 25 26{9 10}).

“The report states Before the advent of the Ezzas the sons of Orri (Orring) each the head of a clan comprising at that time three (3) or more families, lived and farmed without interruption scattered over a territory some 20 miles wide and 25 miles long.

“At that period there was none to dispute with the ownership of land which, so far as they were aware was limitless. With the coming of the Ezzas and the Izzis from the south, however, this pleasant and un-crowed {sic} state of things was doomed to disappear forever.

The Chairman also said that they support the full implementation of the Report of the Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro led committee and urged the governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to back the Implementation Committee set up by himself as doing otherwise will be counter-productive.

He commended the Governor for his uncommon courage and commitment towards ensuring the return of permanent peace in Effium Autonomous and the committee also for having done an excellent job.

“Finally, we support the full implementation of the Report of the Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro led committee and urge His Excellency Rt. Honourable Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to back the implementation Committee set up by himself as doing otherwise will be counter – productive”, he concluded