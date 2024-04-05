Champion Newspapers Limited
LASUTH investigating cause of fire outbreak – Mgt  

Health & Fitness
The management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak that started at the Information and Communications Technology Unit of the hospital.

 

According to a statement signed by the management on its official X handle, the fire, which started at about 2 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024, was promptly put out by the fire service.

 

The statement read, “A mild fire started at the Information and Communications Technology Unit of the hospital at about 2 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

“The fire service arrived promptly, and the fire has been completely put out; there were no casualties.

 

We want to reassure the public and our esteemed clients that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their continued safety.

 

At this time, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage to the hospital infrastructure.”

 

