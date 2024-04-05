Navy arrests 14 oil thieves, 210 tons of crude, dismantles 9.6m litres capacity illegal refinery in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Rivers State have arrested 14 suspected crude oil thieves in Degema local government area of the State.

The Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday while stealing crude from Oil Well 15, in Oil Mining Lease (OML 18) oil field, belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in a creek around Elem-Krakrama Community in Degema LGA.

Commodore Igbo who spoke shortly after conducting Journalists around the sites where the illegal acts were committed on Thursday said, operatives of the Base also uncovered sixteen illegal crude oil refining sites (cooking pots) with the capacity of producing up to 9.6million litres of Automated Gas Oil (AGO) popularly known as diesel, while 1.5m litres of AGO, and 3 wooden boats ladened with about 210 metric tons of crude were arrested.

He disclosed that the discovery and arrests was in continuation of the Base’s fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in Rivers State, with the mandate on the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla to end the menace in the Niger Delta region and other parts of the country.

Commodore Igbo, who expressed shock at the wide-scale economic sabotage going on in the location, said the Navy will not relent in ensuring that illegal oil refining activities become a thing of the past.

He said: “This is Elem Krakama in Degema LGA of Rivers State, we have come here to ensure that this oil stealing will not continue.

“We have about 16 cooking pots and some of them contain about 600 thousand litres. It is very quite huge, as you can see where they are tapping it from, right from the oil wellhead belonging to the NNPCL.

“We have made arrests, about 14 of them were arrested in the act of stealing the crude and also illegally refining this crude.

“Behind me is oil well head 15 belonging to OML 18, of NNPCL. You can see a very big 14-inch hose connected illegally to this oil well head 15. They are transferring it to this big wooden boat also known as the Cotonou boat.

“We have three of these (Wooden boats) here, each of them contain about 70 metric tons of crude oil, the crude is still there, they will connect it to the reservoirs through the 4-inch hose from there they will start cooking it.

“The cooking pots also contain about 1.5 million AGO. This is not good for our country, not good for the economy. Sometimes you can not quantify it. It is actually economic sabotage. The cooking pots, we are going to crush them and we have already told the company, the OML 18 owned by NNPC to clamp down the wellhead permanently so that they can not come back and engage in it and they said they would do so. We are hoping that they would do that and we will give them the necessary security and safety they would need to do that,” he said.

He also called on community leaders to urge their youths to desist from such criminal activities.

Our Correspondent reports that the suspects were handed over to the Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, by the NNS Pathfinder Base Operation Officer, Commander Abdulraheem Olaniyan.

Receiving the the suspects on behalf of the Rivers NSCDC, Superintendent Omale Chelsea Ene, a Desk Officer intelligence and investigation said the suspect will be investigated and prosecuted if found culpable.