PWAN Group founders Convention, awards ,12th anniversary held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere , President Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; both received Founders award from  President, Central Executive Committee of Word Assembly,  Pastor Philip Igbinijesu; with them is Accountant at PWAN HOMES, Boluwaji Anthonia Abayomi-Ogunlade,  during the (PWAN) Group, founders  Convention, awards /12th anniversary held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 12/3/2024... PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.
25
Chairman, Property World Africa Network  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, Praising God, during the Convention .

R-L… Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; Present Spiritual Leadership ward to President, Central Executive Committee of Word Assembly,  Pastor Philip Igbinijesu.

Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere;  Present Emerald Manager, to Group Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Event;  at PWANGROUP, Dr ( Mrs) Vera Oberabor,  (Middle).

L-r… Cyril Mary Obinna Mgba(Aka Double Barrel) Anthonia Obodo; Chairman (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; Dr ( Mrs) Vera Oberabor, Ogbogu Ngozi Eunice. Chairman his wife poses with Emerald Manager.

L-r… Group Executive Director Sales and Marketing, PWAN GROUP  Prof Julius Oyedemi his wife Mrs. Peace, Managing Director PWAN PRO.   Dr, Michael Akhuetie; his wife Mrs. Caroline.

L-r… Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere,  PresidentProperty World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; present Emerald Manager to, Cyril Mary Obinna Mgba(Aka Double Barrel)(middle).

Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; present Senior Manager to Uzoma- Agie Stella.

Managing Director PWAN PRO,  Dr.  Michael Akhuetie  (3rd right ) poses with the winners of the performance Bonus award.

Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; (middle) cutting the 12th anniversary cake with traditional rulers and PWAN Executives.

Group Executive Director Sales and Marketing, PWAN GROUP.  Prof Julius Oyedemi    (3rd right) poses with the winners of the performance bonus award.

Cross Section of guests at Eko Hotel during the PWAN annual Convention.

Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere with his wife President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,   Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere;(middle) cutting the 12th-anniversary cake, while others watch.

From 2nd left…Dr Dennis Oberabor and his wife Dr Vera pose with friends.

Cross Section of the guest.

Cross Section of Winners of the Star Prize with Keys of, SUV  Cars.

Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere (middle) pose with The winners of SUV Cars.

L-r… Managing director, PWAN HOMES LTD, Dr.  Chinedu Ezenwa poses with friends.

R-L …MD/CEO, PWAN Champion, Benedict Abudu Ibhadon,  poses with friends.

 Chairman  (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Onwumere, President, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere (middle) pose with the Managers, during the (PWAN) Group, founders  Convention, awards /12th anniversary held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 12/3/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

