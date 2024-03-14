Glo Korrect Predict Lottery promises sports lovers cash prizes, free airtime

Data services provider, Globacom, has promised its subscribers fantastic cash prizes and free airtime whenever they participate in its Glo Korrect Predict Lottery Service; a football prediction service recently launched by the network.

The service is was created to reward all sports lovers on the network with fantastic cash prizes and airtime, anytime they successfully predict the final outcomes of football matches played in notable soccer leagues across the world.

In a press statement issued by the company in its corporate headquarters in Lagos, Glo noted that the Sports Prediction Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, with a projected value of over $155 billion globally by 2024. The growth, said Glo, is driven by the proliferation of smartphones, increase in online betting platforms, as well as increased sports viewership and adoption of technology.

This prevailing trend led to the launch of Korrect Predict which is a prediction service that offers subscribers a chance to win cash gifts and free airtime from predicting match results accurately.

According to Glo, “Subscribers will receive 2 football matches daily for them to predict the correct scores after which those who accurately predict the outcomes of their preferred matches will win amazing prizes from Glo”.

Korrect Predict can be accessed by all Glo subscribers via SMS, USSD, and Web. It provides access to two daily predictions on football matches across Africa, Asian, American and European Leagues including Asian League, English Premiership, Italian Serie A,Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and Portugese Primeira Liga.

“To subscribe to Korrect Predict, you will either dial the USSD Command *7023# or send the keyword “KPRD” to the shortcode “7023” to subscribe to the daily plan costing just N50 or send the keyword “KPW” to the shortcode “7023” to subscribe to the weekly plan of N150. Upon successful subscription, you will receive an SMS with a link to access the service”, the statement further read.

The company added that subscribers will enjoy free trial for the first active subscription when they select any of the daily, or weekly auto-renewal plan. “This means that a new subscriber can activate the service at no cost for the first twenty-four hours, after which he or she will then be charged for the next renewal cycle. Subscribers who do not want to be charged after the free trial and buy offer will have to cancel their service renewal before the twenty-four hours elapse by dialing the USSD command for deactivation”