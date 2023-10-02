WAEC gets new boss

The West African Examinations Council has appointed Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut, as the Head of the Nigeria National Office.

Dangut succeeds Patrick Areghan, whose tenure ends this month.

A statement by WAEC made available on Monday revealed that Dangut, until his appointment was the Deputy Registrar/HNO’s office.

The statement stated that he joined the service of WAEC in 1998 as an Assistant Registrar II and rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

He won the Nigeria Examinations Committee’s commendation for transparent conduct of examination between 2000 and 2006.

It reads in part, “He served as an Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Lagos (July 1998 – January 2005); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office (January 2005 – January 2008); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Bauchi Branch Office (January 2008 – December 2011); Senior Assistant Registrar/Branch Controller, Yola Branch office (December 2011 – January 2019); Deputy Registrar/Controller, Post Examinations Department (January 2019 – October, 2020); Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Ikeja Zonal Office.”

His profile read further, “Dangut was born on October 2, 1967, in Mbar District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State. He attended Government Secondary School, Riyom (1981 to 1983) and Government Science School, Kuru (1983 to 1986), where he obtained his WASC/SC in 1986), both in Plateau State; from there, he proceeded to the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, where he bagged the award of Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production in 1991.”

The statement added, “For the past 25 years, he has leveraged Information and Communications Technology to innovatively improve processes in Test Development, Test Administration and Post Test Activities.

“Dangut is an astute scholar with various educational publications in international and national journals. He has also presented numerous keynotes and other papers at international and national conferences/fora. “

