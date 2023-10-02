Anambra : Detained Catholic Priest, 7 others regain freedom

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonem, of St Patrick’s Church, Awka, Anambra State capital, and seven others allegedly detained by the police, over claim of membership of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafran, MASSOB, have regained their freedom.

Those freed along side the cleric included, an octogenarian, Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, Chief Peter Beka Udemefuna, among others

This disclosure was made known to newsmen in Onitsha by the leader of MASSOB in Anambra Central, Chief James Ezeani, through the MASSOB Director of Information/Senior Special Adviser, SSA, to Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, MASSOB leader, on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Mocha.

The release read in part thus, “While it is a right for the oppressed people to agitate for independence, peaceful method has remained the only panacea for the achievement of the Self determination for Biafra”.

Mocha consequently urged their members to remain consistent, resolute and steadfast by following Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s footsteps which according to him, is the only way through which the state of Biafra would be achieved.

Recall that the Catholic priest was detained when he stormed Anti kidnapping squad office at Awkuzu, to inquire on why his in-law was arrested, and he then was allegedly detained along side his driver and others.

His in-law was said to have been arrested with two others at MASSOB office located within Oyeagu/Ifitedunu road last week when the Anti kidnapping squad stormed the office.

The State Police Public Relation’s Officer, PPRO, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, (DSP), confirmed the detention when contacted.