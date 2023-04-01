Visually impaired Students of UNILAG awareness programme held in Lagos

L-r… Associate Professor Department of Education UNILAG, Dr. Samuel Adeniyi; President National Association of Visually Impaired Students of the University of Lagos Chapter, Emeka Okeke; Planning Committee, Ahmed Karim; Mrs. Olufunke Ogun from Lagos state model junior college and Mrs Adebanjo murant Ayoolu, during the Visually Impaired Students of UNILAG awareness programme on the power of B’ 4 (Diamond in the Sky DITS) held at UNILAG …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… From Faculty of Social Science UNILAG Dr. Ayobade Adedebo; Dr. Kemi Adetuji Olu –Francis; Associate Professor Department of Education UNILAG, Dr. Samuel Adeniyi; President National Association of Visually Impaired Students of the University of Lagos Chapter, Emeka Okeke; Planning Committee, Ahmed Karim.

Dr. Adefunke Olanike Alabi; Senior Liberian & Head Serials Section UNILAG addresses the participants.

Cross Section of the members of Visually Impaired Students of UNILAG.

Some of the members of Visually Impaired Students of UNILAG.

Free Medical Screening, during a walk at the awareness programme tagged B’4; 2.0 (Diamond in the Sky DISTS) Organized by Visually Impaired Students of UNILAG… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

