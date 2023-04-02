Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases

By Peter
COVID-19
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Rivers State.

The new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 266,665.

According to the agency, four cases were recorded in Rivers State and one case was recorded in Lagos State, from March 25 to March 31, 2023.

It noted that Abia, Kaduna, Kano and Nasarawa states reported no case.

It added that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at level two would continue to coordinate the national response activities.

So far, 266,665 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 259,951 cases have been discharged and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

 

