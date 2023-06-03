Victory for Oyo PDP, Gov Makinde as Tribunal dismisses AA petition

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

It was victory for the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) , and Governor Seyi Makinde when the Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18 ,2023 Governorship election in its judgment struck out the case against the Governor .

The Action Alliance (AA) and its candidate had approached the tribunal, seeking for the cancellation of the election result owing to the alleged exclusion of the name of its candidate.

In a new twist, the petitioner told the Tribunal of its decision to discontinue the case in the interest of the state.

As a result, the Tribunal in its ruling, dismissed the petition of the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Samson Ajala against Governor Makinde.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Ejiro Emudainohwu delivered the judgment on Friday.

Other members of the tribunal that sat in Ibadan, the state capital, are Justices Baraka Wali and I. S. Galadima.

Counsel to AA and its candidate; Etibo Orowo King, in his presentation on Friday, told the tribunal that the party and its candidate have decided to discontinue the case.

He urged the tribunal to strike out the case in the interest of the state.

“My prayer is for the cancellation of the result of the election. But, further reevaluation, we decided to discontinue the case in the interest of peace and tranquility”.

Counsel to the Governor, who is the second respondent, Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), in his presentation, then urged the tribunal to dismiss the case.

“The petitioner said that the case should be struck out. We want the case to be dismissed. It is a petition that is dead on arrival”, he said.

The tribunal led by Emudainohwu then dismissed the case.

The tribunal then awarded a sum of N100,000 in favour of first respondent (Independent National Electoral Commission), a sum of N250,000 in favour of the second respondent (Governor Makinde) and a sum of N250,000 in favour of the third respondent (Peoples Democratic Party).

It would be recalled that Makinde was declared the winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, 18th March, 2023 but AA and its candidate approached the tribunal and called for the cancellation of the election result owing to the alleged exclusion of the name of its candidate.

