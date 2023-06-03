TUC asks FG to reverse fuel price hike, blasts Tinubu

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has asked the federal government to reverse the fuel pump price, presently pegged at between N488 and N750 per litre, kicking against the unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove the subsidy.

Addressing newsmen on the removal of fuel subsidy after a closed-door meeting with the National Executive Council of TUC in Abuja Friday, the President of TUC, Festus Osifo said that TUC is unhappy with the unilateral decision of President Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy.

He lamented that the federal government should have engaged with stakeholders before embarking on subsidy removal.

The TUC however submitted that discussion should continue on the matter while the status quo should remain on the issue of fuel.

He said during the last meeting, the federal government told the union what they will do and the TUC has also tabled its demand to them.

Meanwhile, the TUC president said the union will still meet with the government next week Monday, after which the Congress will take the next line of action.

