Veteran Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke is dead

Announcing the unfortunate incident on Wednesday in an Instagram post, popular actor and filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu, stated that Okereke died on Tuesday evening.

Sharing the actress’ picture, Okechukwu said he was about to pay for Cynthia’s flight ticket to come to America and take part in a movie when he learnt about her death.

Taking to his social media page, he wrote: “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words.

“The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from the shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. Words fail me. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet to part no more.”

Cynthia died a year after she and her colleague, Clemson Cornel, were kidnapped on their way from a movie set.

The news of her untimely demise has left fans, colleagues, and the entertainment community in deep mourning.

Okereke had been an integral part of the Nigerian film industry for over two decades.

Her contributions to Nollywood were widely recognized, and she was cherished for her remarkable talent and professionalism.

Throughout her career, she portrayed a wide range of memorable characters as she is known for her motherly roles in movies.