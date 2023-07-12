Fuel subsidy removal: Bear with me, palliatives coming, Tinubu begs Nigerians

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja assured Nigerians that the framework for palliatives to remedy the effects of fuel subsidy removal is being worked out, explaining that the decision to phase out the subsidy was taken in the best interest of the country.

He said the decision would guarantee future prosperity.

Tinubu gave the assurance when he received members of Class 1999 Governors who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

18 of the former governors were present at the Council Chambers where the President met them.

Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, also belong in the 1999 Class of Governors.

While appreciating his colleagues who served during the birth of the 4th Republic in 1999, Tinubu appealed for more patience from Nigerians, saying the government would increase efforts to alleviate the pains of the subsidy removal and speed up the process.

He said the government would ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash-transfer.

“I understand that our people are suffering, yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the baby. Relief comes after the pain. Nigeria is being reborn. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number, over a few smugglers.

“Please tell the people to be a little patient. The palliative is coming. I am doing the arithmetics. I don’t want the cash-transfer to fall into the wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country,’’ he told the governors, who were led by former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

Speaking on the importance of national unity and citizens’ cooperation to forge a stronger country that caters for the interests of all, President Tinubu stated clearly that only Nigerians can build their country, adding that he is irrevocably committed to serving the country.

“We must put the country in the right direction. No European, no Bretton Woods institution will do it for us.”

The governors visited the President to congratulate him on the victory at the polls, his instructive and visionary decisions on the economy, and election as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me here,’’ President Tinubu stated.

The President assured the governors and Nigerians that he would work towards “unity, equity, stability, and prosperity of the country’’.

“My commitment to that democratic value is unwavering. I am overwhelmed and honored by this large number present here,’’ he said.

“I have an open door policy. You are my advisers. We went into the pond and wrestled with the pig. We got dirty, and cleaned up. That is why I am here today.’’

Tinubu noted that the country would not make meaningful progress without fixing electricity, assuring that his administration would harness gas resources and explore every opportunity to ensure stable power generation and supply.

On security, the President who had earlier met with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to review situation in the North-East, appealed to Nigerians, especially Plateau State, to sheath their swords and use dialogue in resolving conflicts, adding that issues of borders were man-made and not created by God.

“We will do everything possible to stabilize the country,’’ he added.

The former governors urged the President to pursue his vision for a greater Nigeria with vigour, steadfastness, and resilience, expressing their support for development policies, and promising to provide the necessary social structure for actualization.

“We are here with you. We are your foot-soldiers, and you can tap into our experience. You are a person who believes in Nigeria. With your good leadership, Nigeria will take its place,’’ Igbinedion, the Chairman, Class of 1999 Governors said.

He affirmed that they were 20 at the meeting, including President Tinubu, who was former Governor of Lagos State and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, former Governor of Benue State, while ten of their mates had passed on.

Other governors at the meeting with President Tinubu were Niyi Adebayo, Ekiti State, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Abia State, Sen. Sam Egwu, Ebonyi State, Adamu Muazu, Bauchi State, Donald Duke, Cross River State, James Ibori, Delta State, Obong Victor Attah, Akwa Ibom State, Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu State, Saminu Turaki, Jigawa State, and Sen. Aleiro Adamu, Kebbi.

Others were Olusegun Osoba, Ogun State, Adebisi Akande, Osun State, Sen. Joshua Dariye, Plateau State, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sokoto State, Ahmad Sani Yarima, Zamfara State, and Rev. Jolly Nyame, Taraba State according to a statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President

Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy.

.writes Reps, seeks N500 bn for palliatives.

However, Over a month after removing the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking amendment to the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act to allow the Federal Government source N500 billion for palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Many Nigerians had viewed removing the subsidy before deciding on the palliatives to cushion the effect was tantamount to putting the cart before the horse.

Bur, in a letter read on the floor of the House during Wednesdays plenary by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the President said the money will be sourced from the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act of N819. 5 billion.

The letter titled: “Request for the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act” read in part: “I write to request the approval of the House of Representatives an amendment of the 2022 appropriation act in accordance with the law.

“The request has become necessary in other to source for funds to provide necessary palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

“The sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 appropriation act of N819.536 for the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. I expect that the House will speedily consider the request”.

The Speaker said the House will consider the President’s request at plenary on Thursday and asked members who wish to make contributions to be prepared to do so’.

Nigerians have been thrown into untold hardship since the subsidy was removes and the price of petrol quadrupled across the country.

It has also led to hyper-inflation with many households unable to make ends meet.

However, The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said the Nigerian Parliament was ready to strengthen the existing ties between Nigeria and Switzerland to improve thebbilateral relationships between the two countries.

Speaker Abbas also noted his delight that Nigeria is the biggest petroleum supplier to Switzerland, describing it as a good development.

The Speaker made this known when he hosted the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Nicholas Lang, at his office in the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

Also at the meeting were the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Majority Leader, Hon. (Prof.) Julius Ihonvbere; Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga; Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki; and the Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa.

Speaker Abbas expressed his delight by the visit, noting that the Swiss diplomats were the first set of “foreign dignitaries to visit us here.”

“We are also particularly delighted and happy with all the messages you have rendered, particularly the bilateral issues: the extension of legislative and technical cooperation between your country and ours. We will be looking forward to it,” the Speaker added.

He congratulated Switzerland on its recent appointment in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Speaker said: “What I just want to inform you is that the Nigerian House of Representatives is ever ready to partner with your country in every way possible – legislative, economic, social, cultural; we are very ready.

“We want to call on you to continue to look at ways that we can collaborate. We are eager to learn. We are eager to come together and partner with you in every way possible, so that our legislatures will be strengthened, our economies will be strengthened and our cultural ties will be strengthened.

“I am very delighted that so many companies from Switzerland are in Nigeria, particularly on the Lagos axis. We are particularly excited also that Nigeria is one of your major suppliers of crude oil. It is a good beginning and I think we can build on that. We can do much more. There are so many things that we can be able to benefit from your country, while there are also many aspects that Nigeria can also be able to contribute to Switzerland.

“Let us put on our thinking caps and see how we can be able to consolidate on the already successful relationship that we have. We here are very willing and ready to support any initiative from the Swiss Government on how to strengthen our legislatures and all other sectors. Thank you so much for the visit and we look forward to more mutually-beneficial interactions with you.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lang, noted the importance of his host country to Switzerland, calling for stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and his country.

The Ambassador also invited the House to Switzerland for exchanges with the Swiss Parliament, which Speaker Abbas said the House would consider.

Lang said: “Nigeria is our main provider of oil. No other country has the same importance in this regard. We have roughly 50 Swiss companies present in your country, most of them, of course, in the area of Lagos where the most important part of Nigeria’s economy is.

“The idea is to strengthen our relationships and that, of course, goes for all institutions, not only the Executive but very much also the Parliament – the Senate on the one hand and the House of Representatives on the other hand.

The Ambassador also invited the Speaker and the leadership of the House to Switzerland’s National Day celebration in Abuja on the 1st of August.