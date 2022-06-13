Verve Campaign: FirstBank rewards customers with brand new car, 32’’ TVs

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the extension of its Verve Card Campaign to July 1, 2022, urging customers to take advantage of the ongoing promo aimed at rewarding customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card.

The bank in a statement said 30 more customers are to be rewarded with 32 inches LED television, while the star prize is a brand new car to be won by a lucky winner.

Meanwhile, the Bank has since the commencement of the promo rewarded a total of 2,600 customer and has extended the campaign to enable more customers emerge as winners.

To win a 32 inches LED TV, customers must perform at least 4 transactions weekly, and to win the car customers must carry out 16 transactions during promo period.

Some of the winners who spoke to Daily Champion maintained that FirstBank has over the years fulfilled its promises to customers, while encouraging more customers to participate in the promo which is aimed at rewarding loyal customers.

Expressing his excitement, one of the winners, Mr. Kunle Aluko said that FirstBank has been the first and will continue to be the first.

He said, “When I saw the message from the bank, I felt it was a scam. But I took time to visit FirstBank Headquarter, they confirmed it is true. I am very excited, I have no other bank, I so much love Firstbank from when I was much younger.

Another winner, Ajao Tawakalit Adeola said she is happy to be one of the winners.

“I pray that Firstbank will continue to be number one in the banking industry in Nigeria, they have really tried and I am very happy,” she said.

Also, Mr Harley Aitsegame said, “FirstBank has been my bank all these while, I pray for more grace and opportunities for the bank.

In his response, Sergeant Kusalu Babatunde said he was very excited upon hearing that he is one of the winners in the ongoing promo and prayed that God will promote the bank to a greater height.

Zaka Lateef who expressed his gratitude to the bank, maintained that FirstBank has been one of the leading banks in Nigeria.

He however, prayed that God will bless the staff and management of the bank for the good job they are doing.

The promo was designed to reward customers on a weekly and monthly basis. In every week of the promo, 200 customers who carry out a minimum of 2 transactions with their Verve debit card stand a chance to win N10, 000.00 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10, 000 and N20, 000.

Furthermore, 100 customers who perform a minimum of 8 transactions within 4 weeks with their Verve debit card will be rewarded with a Generator set, Refrigerator, Gas Cooker or N50, 000 cash prize every four weeks.

FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, said “we are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers,” he said..

The Verve debit card is a Naira-denominated debit card that offers a convenient, fast, and secured payment for goods and services. It is accepted on all channels connected to the Verve International network where the Interswitch/ Verve logo is displayed; Automated Teller Machine (ATMs), Point of Sales (PoS) and Web in Nigeria.

