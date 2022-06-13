Kaduna State Govt, Nigeria Police Force commend Nigerian Breweries for donating Ultra-Modern Police Station in Kaduna

As part of its contribution towards strengthening the security infrastructure in Kaduna state, Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, recently donated an ultra- modern police station to the Nigerian Police.

Located in Kudenda, Kaduna State, the police station has a waiting area, five (5) administrative offices and two cells for males and females amongst other features and facilities contained in a modern divisional police station.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the police force, the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku expressed his happiness that the new station is now operational, and replaces the old, rented apartment that had been used as a police station in the community since 1997.

Also speaking at the handover, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof Kabir Mato who represented Governor Nasir El-Rufai, commended the company for its continuous support of government’s drive for befitting infrastructure in the state. He urged other companies to emulate NB Plc by supporting the government through PPP initiatives such as this.

He stated that the state government will continue to formulate business-friendly policies and improve its regulatory framework towards supporting the growth of businesses in the state.

Representing Nigerian Breweries at the occasion, the Corporate Affairs Manager North, Mr. Kabiru Kassim, commended the Kaduna State Government for fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, which has enabled Nigerian Breweries to thrive since its Kaduna brewery commenced operations in 1963.

“As a company, we are committed to strengthening the Nigerian society through various sustainability and CSR activities. Some of our recent corporate support activities in Kaduna State include the N20m Cash Donation to Kaduna State as COVID-19 Intervention, donation of an Accident and Emergency Unit at Gwamna Awan Hospital in Kakuri, donation of a VVF ward at Gambo Suwaba Hospital Zaria, donation of CT-Scan and Ward at St Gerald’s Hospital Kakuri, Construction of 5 Boreholes in the host communities within the State, construction and renovation of 5 schools across the State, and the empowerment of over 200 Women and Youth through our Youth Empowerment Program,” Kassim said.

In attendance at the ceremony were several state dignitaries, including the Commissioner of Internal Security: the Administrator and Commissioner of Kaduna Municipal Council, Executive Secretary Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, the Director-General Kaduna Vigilante Services, the District Head of Gwagwada and Sarki Gwagwada as well as traditional rulers from the Kudenda community.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and two malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries is also a recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.