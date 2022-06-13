Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Atiku celebrates Abdulsalami at 80, says he’s epitome of unity

Latest News
By Editor
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has described former military zhead of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar as a great Nigerian patriot and an epitome of unity.

In a statement in Abuja to celebrate Abdulsalami on his 80th birthday anniversary, Atiku said the former Head of State demonstrated great patriotism and commitment to unity and democracy by keep faithfully to his transition timetable in 1999.

According to Atiku, Abdulsalami has also committed himself to the promotion of unity and democracy since leaving office by involving himself in peace building efforts in the country.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday today (Monday), I’m excited to say that my interactions with you have always been fruitful because I see in you a great fountain of inspiration and a reservoir of wisdom and knowledge,” Atiku extolled the general.

The former Vice president also noted that  Abdulsalami’s contributions to creating a culture of politics without bitterness will always be appreciated by Nigerians.

“Keeping a promise is one of the greatest signs of a great leader. General Abdulsalami has met that criterion. I’m proud to associate with such a great and patriotic Nigerian. May Allah grant the General more good health and longer life to continue to serve humanity,” the Wazirin Adamawa added.

Continue Reading
Editor 5440 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

You’re no longer my president, Umahi tells Ohanaeze’s…

Bandits kidnap 40 wedding guests on Sokoto-Zamfara highway

Democracy Day: Gov Abiodun commutes death sentence of six…

Endless killings, kidnapping drastically reduce Nigerian…

1 of 977