Niger generates N7.03bn IGR in Q1 2024

The Niger State Government says it generated more than N7. 03 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and March 2024.

Alh. Mohammed Etsu, the Executive Chairman, Niger State Internal Revenue Service (NGSIRS), made the disclosure in an interview with the newsmen in Minna on Monday.

Etsu said that by that impressive collection in the first quarter of the year the service had recorded about 170 per cent growth in its 2024 IGR collection.

“We are glad to announce that the Niger State Internal Revenue Service (NGSIRS) has recorded a remarkable 170 per cent growth in its first quarter 2024 internally generated revenue collection.

“By the service’s official report, a total of N7.03 billion was collected for the months of January, February, and March 2024,

“This has significantly surpassed the N2. 60 billion collected during the same period in 2023.

“We strongly believe that with this feat, the service is on track to meet its 2024 budgetary IGR target of N5 billion per month.

“No doubt, we are putting all necessary mechanisms in place to achieve this goal,” he assured.

The NSIRS chairman, however, attributed the substantial increase to the robust support received from the state Governor, Alh Mohammed Umaru-Bago, and the effective strategies implemented by the service’s management.

Etsu explained that it was the support of the new administration that resulted in the service’s total collection of N21. 67 billion in 2023.

According to him, the 2023 collection was a significant improvement from its N16. 84 billion collected in 2022.

The executive chairman thanked the state government and the staff of the service for their unalloyed cooperation and support to the service.

He, however, called on tax payers not to relent in payment of the statutory duties in order not to incur the wrath of the law.

“This impressive growth in IGR collection is a testament to the effective leadership and strategic initiatives of the NGSIRS, which means well for the economic development and prosperity of Niger State,” he said.