VC UNILAG Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , Mgt. receives Award by Centre for Ethics , Self-Value Orientation in Lagos

L-r …Executive Director, Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu; Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; and others with their award ; during the presentation of Award on Ethics Compliance to the Management of University of Lagos by Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, held in Lagos on 14/2.2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

