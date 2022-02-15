Champion Newspapers Limited
VC UNILAG Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , Mgt. receives Award by Centre for Ethics , Self-Value Orientation in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r...Bursar UNILAG Mr Lekan Lawal; Executive Director, Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu,;  Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; Registrar (UNILAG) Barrister  Ismaila Oladejo Azeez,. Head Procument UNILAG .Dr James Akanmu ; during the presentation of Award on Ethics Compliance to the Management of University of Lagos by Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, held in Lagos on 14/2.2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
38

L-r… Executive DirectorCentre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu; presenting award of Ethical Leadership and Conduct Compliance to the Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe.

L-r …Executive DirectorCentre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu; Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; and others with their award ; during the presentation of Award on Ethics Compliance to the Management of University of Lagos by Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, held in Lagos on 14/2.2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

