Association of Professional women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter pays courtesy call to First Exploration, Petroleum Development Company in Lagos

Standing L-R- Engr. Aishida Laolu, Mrs Abimbola Ayinde GM, Commercial & Finance Service, Engr. Obianuju Okwusogu, FNSE chairman APWEN audit and process, Mr Emmanuel Etomi, Executive Director of corporate services, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr. Dr. Patricia Opene-Odili, 8th Past President APWEN, Engr. Nkechi Isigwe, FNSE, 2nd Past President of APWEN at the award presentation to the Management of First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company.

L-R-: Engr. Onyekachi Nnazor, Engr. Aishda Laolu, Mrs. Abimbola Ayinde GM, Commercial & Finance Service, Engr.Uju Okwusogu, Mr Emmanuel Etomi, Executive Director of corporate services, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, Chairman APWEN Lagos chapter Engr.Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili,Engr. Nkechi Isigwe ,Engr. Fatimoh Opeloyeru, Engr.Oluwashina Adebayo ,Engr Rita Mekunye at the award presentation at First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company.

The Management Team of First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited, Mr. Darlington Okougha General Manager Finance Management, Mr. Emmanuel Etomi Executive Director of Corporate Services , Mrs Abimbola Ayinde GM Upstream Commercial, Finance service ,with APWEN Lagos Chairman Engr Atinuke Owolabi, Mr Defolu Olufon, General Counsel, First E &P, Engr.John Alamu, GM Engineering & Capital Project, Mr Olatunbosun Oni General Manager Operations at First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company during the courtesy visit to the organization.

Mrs Abimbola Ayinde, GM Upstream Commercial & Finance service, Mr.Emmanuel Etomi, Executive Director of corporate services, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, Chairman, APWEN Lagos with the young engineers and Female Engineering Students at First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company during the Courtesy visit to the organization.

Apwen Lagos paid a courtesy visit to the esteemed premises of First Exploration and Petroleum Development Corporation (First E&P) situated in the heart of Ikoyi. Led by the distinguished Chairman, Engr. (Dr) Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi, the delegation sought to foster closer ties with First E&P, exploring avenues for collaboration and mutual benefit.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng