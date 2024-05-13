Independence celebrates Awards of Excellence 2023 held in Lagos

From 3rd left …Former Governor of Ogun state, Aremo Segun Osoba, presenting Life Time Achievement Award to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu , represented by her daughter ,MD/Editor in-chief Champion newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Mrs Adobi Nwapa, Chief Everest Ozonwoke, Eze Uche Dimgba ,Eze Tony Anosike and others ,during the independent awards 2023 ,celebrating Excellence held at Eko hotel in Lagos.

L-r …Former Governor of Ogun state, Aremo Segun Osoba ;present Life time Achievement award to Chief Olabode George , his wife Mrs. Roli Bode George ; former deputy Governor of Lagos State ,Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and others .

From 2nd .A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George; presenting Governor of the year (Tech Innovation) to Ogun state governor represented by Special Adviser on Media and Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, while others watch .

L-r… Eze Uche Dimgba; MD/Editor in-chief Champion newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Managing Director Independent Newspapers ,Mr Steve Omanufeme and Eze Ambassador Remi Anyamele.

L-r… Executive Director , Zenith Bank plc Dr (Mrs) Adobi Nwapa; Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC. Engr Dr. Dele Abioye ;Executive Director ,FBN Holdings Plc Mr Oyewale Ariyibi . Temitope Akindele from Fidson Health Care Plc.

From2nd left … Assistant General Manager Zenith Bank , Dickson Egede; Former Executive Director ,Main Street Bank , Chief Anogwi Anyanwu; present Zenith Bank of the year award to Executive Director , Zenith Bank plc Dr (Mrs) Adobi Nwapa; Assistant General ,of the bank Chinedu Efueme and others.

From 3rd left…Editor Daily independent Don Okere ; presenting the Food Company of the year award to Managing Director BUA foods Plc . Engr Ayodele Abioye , Chief finance Officer .BUA foods ,Abdulrashed Olayiwola; Director Marketing & Corporate Communications at Bua Foods PLC, Adewunmi Desalu and others.

L-r… Former Commissioner in Delta State , Austin Izagbo , presenting independent award to Retail Pharmacy Company of the year to MD/CEO , Alpha Pharmacy and Stores limited to Pharm ikechukwu Onyechi , his wife Chinelo and a guest .

Cross section of Ndi Eze , during the Independence awards celebrating Excellence 2023 held at Eko hotel… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng