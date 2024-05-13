Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Independence celebrates Awards of Excellence 2023 held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party,  Chief Olabode George, presenting Governor of the year award (Urban Development) to Enugu State Governor represented by his Deputy  Barrister  Ifeanyi Ossai ;  Mr Emeka Odo; Enugu State Liaison officer, Dr. (Mrs.) Maureen Onyia, during  the  Independence awards celebrating Excellence 2023  held at Eko hotel... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
55
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From  3rd left …Former Governor of Ogun state, Aremo Segun Osoba, presenting Life Time  Achievement  Award to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu , represented by her daughter ,MD/Editor in-chief Champion newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Mrs  Adobi Nwapa, Chief Everest Ozonwoke, Eze Uche Dimgba ,Eze Tony Anosike  and others ,during the independent awards 2023 ,celebrating Excellence held at Eko hotel in Lagos.

L-r …Former Governor of Ogun state, Aremo Segun Osoba ;present  Life time Achievement award to Chief Olabode George , his wife Mrs. Roli Bode George ; former deputy Governor of Lagos State ,Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and others .

From 2nd  .A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party,  Chief Olabode George; presenting Governor of the year  (Tech Innovation)  to Ogun state governor represented by Special Adviser on Media and Information, Mr  Kayode Akinmade, while others watch .

L-r… Eze Uche Dimgba; MD/Editor in-chief Champion newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Managing Director  Independent Newspapers ,Mr Steve Omanufeme and  Eze Ambassador Remi Anyamele.

L-r… Executive Director , Zenith Bank plc Dr (Mrs) Adobi Nwapa; Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC. Engr Dr. Dele Abioye ;Executive Director ,FBN Holdings Plc Mr Oyewale Ariyibi . Temitope Akindele from Fidson Health Care Plc.

From2nd  left … Assistant General Manager Zenith Bank , Dickson Egede; Former Executive Director ,Main Street  Bank , Chief Anogwi Anyanwu; present Zenith Bank of the year award  to Executive Director , Zenith Bank plc Dr (Mrs) Adobi Nwapa;  Assistant General ,of the bank  Chinedu Efueme  and others.

From 3rd left…Editor Daily independent Don Okere ; presenting the Food Company of the year award to Managing Director BUA foods Plc . Engr  Ayodele Abioye , Chief finance Officer .BUA foods ,Abdulrashed Olayiwola; Director Marketing & Corporate Communications at Bua Foods PLC, Adewunmi Desalu   and others.

L-r… Former Commissioner in Delta State , Austin Izagbo , presenting  independent award to Retail Pharmacy Company of the year to  MD/CEO ,  Alpha Pharmacy and Stores limited to Pharm ikechukwu Onyechi , his wife Chinelo and a guest .

Cross section of Ndi Eze , during  the  Independence awards celebrating Excellence 2023  held at Eko hotel… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11130 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NSE President Honoured with Africa Energy Lifetime…

Association of Professional women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos…

Anambara State Women Association Lagos, Launching of N200m…

World Press Conference by Loveworld Inc, on Rhapathon 2024…

1 of 459