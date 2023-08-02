Varsity students seek security patrol vehicles for Akungba Police Station, write Akeredolu, CP, others

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, Adekanye Mayomi Adeboye, has alerted the Ondo State governor, the Commissioner of Police and other concerned stakeholders on the urgent need for the procurement of patrol vehicles for the Akungba police station to enhance effective service delivery.

The request was contained in an open letter written and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the President, Comrade Oki Hassan Victor, and dated August 1 2023.

The letter reads in part: ‘It is with a profound sense of concern, attention and urgency that I write this open letter to communicate the constant and unnecessary loss of students’ properties occasioned by the delay to urgent security happenstances in and around the Akungba community due to the poor and rickety condition of the vehicle used by Nigeria Police Force in Akungba-Akoko.

“There is no gainsaying that despite the concerted and dedicated efforts of members of the NPF in Akungba-Akoko, as we have noted, with deep regrets, that they are incapacitated and largely limited to respond efficiently, time and exigently to series of distress calls

“This development has greatly affected the students’ populace in the community. I must also state my outright disappointment in our previous attempt which has not been taken seriously by our referenced authorities to remedy this situation but all to no avail”.

He, thereafter, urged the relevant bodies to come to the rescue of the student populace as their lives are being endangered in this circumstance.

