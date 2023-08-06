Varsity Don tasks FG, INEC on proper handling of electoral infractions

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – For the sustenance of Nigeria’s nascent democracy, Federal government agencies including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been urged to stop treating electoral infractions with kid gloves.

Professor of Political Science, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya disclosed this on Thursday while delivering a lecture, titled: “Pluralism and Public Opinion Management: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria”, at the 2023 Colloquium of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ogun State chapter.

Odukoya, the Dean of Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG), said it was regrettable that many electoral offenders have gone unpunished, saying the unpunished action, has encouraged more people to break the law.

He described the current leadership of the country as ” authoritarian, anti-people, exploitative and irresponsible”, stressing that the style cannot promote the country’s democracy.

His words: “Nigerian leaders are too alienated from the Nigerian people, they are too self-centered, they must change or the people should flush them out. Our government officials are unprepared for the government, our government officials are only interested in their pockets. Nigeria is not one, it is drifting apart and something urgently must be done.”

The don charged political office holders to stop taking the people for granted, saying “no serious government that is interested in development and democracy will ignore the views of the people. Criticism by the people is the tonic that nurtures democracy and development”.

In his own address, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said prioritizing public opinion is a veritable means of bridging gap between government and the governed.

He insisted that the only way to have a sustainable democracy is to take public opinion management seriously, stating that it was often shaped by media and interest groups that play a significant role in influencing government policies and actions.

Abiodun who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, also pointed out that public opinion could foster trust and build a sustainable democratic society if properly managed.

The Governor noted that his government had tremendously succeeded in institutionalising high self-esteem among the people by creating an enabling environment for individuals to grow without hindrance.

His words: “As the Governor of Ogun State, I am committed to creating an inclusive and participatory governance system and we have initiated various programmes and policies aimed at encouraging the citizens to participate in the decision-making process and ensuring that their voices are heard”.

The Governor hinted that some of his administration’s interventions include multiple housing estates for low and high-income earners, a fully-equipped State hospital, a thriving tech industry, and an increase in foreign direct investment in line with his ISEYA mantra.

While commending Ogun NIPR for their efforts in promoting the profession, he urged the government, media, civil society groups, and the public to work together in promoting pluralism and public opinion management, towards harnessing the prospects for sustainable democracy in Nigeria and overcoming the challenges associated with it.

The President and Chairman in Council, NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, represented by a member of the Council, Mrs. Nkechi Balogun, commended the leadership of the NIPR, Ogun State chapter, for its unrelenting efforts in promoting the profession.

The State chairman of NIPR, Seun Boye in her remarks, charged civil society organisations, media and Nigerians at large to continue to promote the values of democracy.

Boye urged PR practitioners to be steadfast in upholding the truth, promoting accuracy, and dispelling rumours, to safeguard the integrity of the country’s democratic system.