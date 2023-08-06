I’ll revitalize Plateau water, energy sector to  global standard—Nkup

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner of Water and Energy, Hon. Noel Nkup has expressed determination towards revitalizing water and energy in the state to be reckoned with the global standard.

This is even as he said that there will get good drinking water down to the rural areas.

Nkup said he will bring his wealth of experience to bear as he pilot the affairs of water and Energy sector in the state.

He made this known in an interview with newsmen over the weekend in Jos.

According to him, “appointment is an act of God, and being an engineer and foemer supervisory counsellor and deputy chairman in shendam Local government council I will bring my wealth of experience to worked and ensure portable drinking water is address.

He said with his track record and that of the governor which they have come along way together they will build plateau and recover the plateau heritage.

Nkup further said, the portfolio given to him by Governor Mutfwang is timely and his passion as he has what it takes to revamped water sector in the state.

“My pedigree and profile speaks volume having worked in deferent levels both national and international, and by the grace of God my appointment as the commissioner for water resources and energy I will contribute to the growth and the development of plateau.

“I have worked with UNICEF, UN, and some numbers and other non-governmental organizations that are helping people in the water sector, I will use all that contact and connection to assist in revamping the water sector in the state so that it can be more efficient.The water sector on the plateau need an overhaul”, Nkup stated.

He also pointed out that plateau state in terms of water will go far, citing what he did in shendam in the water sector as a supervisory counsellor and deputy chairman is remarkable.

He charged Plateau citizens to rally support around governor Caleb Mutfwang led administration for him to provide much desirable dividends of democracy to the state.

“Water and energy if carefully manage will go a long way in improving internally generatd revenue and stabilize economic status which is the prime target of Governor Mutfwang for the state.”

He appealed for peaceful coexistence among citizens in whichever community they found themselves as government is working assiduously to return the state to the path of glory.